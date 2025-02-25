Scarlett Johansson's 'lost' $400k engagement ring left husband Colin Jost searching '12 dumpsters'

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Scarlett Johansson's 'lost' $400k engagement ring left husband searching '12 dumpsters'
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 05, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

The couple have been married since 2020 and share two kids

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Scarlett Johansson gave Colin Jost quite the scare recently.

The Saturday Night Live star was recently forced to do a little bit of dumpster diving, as the Fly me to the Moon actress believed to have accidentally thrown her engagement ring in the trash.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2017 after Saturday Night Live's season 42 finale party in May, two months after the Marvel star hosted the show for the fifth time. They quietly wed in 2020, and in August of 2021, they surprised fans with news that they had welcomed their first baby together, Cosmo.

WATCH: Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth To First Child With Colin Jost

Colin, while hosting an episode of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, recently revealed: "My wife actually lost her engagement ring," and that she believed she "accidentally threw it in the trash." Though unconfirmed, the ring is reportedly worth around $400,000.

Per E! News, he then added that in a scramble to find it, he ended up going "through 12 dumpsters of trash."

He unfortunately had to return home empty-handed, however, he then revealed: "I went back to the house and she said, 'Oops! It was in my pocket,'" and joked: "It was a great day for me." 

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at 'Fly Me To The Moon' New York premiere held at the AMC Lincoln Square on July 8, 2024 in New York, New York.© Getty Images
Scarlett and Colin have been together since 2017

In addition to their son Cosmo, Scarlett and Colin are also parents to daughter Rose, ten, who the former shares with former journalist turned art curator Romain Dauriac, her husband from 2014 to 2017.

Though they keep their children out of the spotlight, they have on occasion given some insight into their personalities.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC.© Getty Images
They met when she hosted Saturday Night Live

Colin, speaking with E! News last year, remarked: "I cannot believe I have a three-year-old," before sharing: "He is funny. He's sort of shy sometimes, but he's a gregarious little guy. He's fun."

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.© Getty Images
The couple is based in New York City

As for Cosmo's relationship with his older sister, the doting dad shared: "They get along," revealing: "The two of them spent a lot of time together this summer which was nice for them."

scarlett johansson colin jost red carpet screen actors guild awards© Getty
They share two kids

"She's a very nice, loving sister," he went on, and joked: "Normally, she's got her own life, but she was forced to stay with him for a lot of time, and they get along really well."

Ahead of Cosmo's birth in August 2021, Scarlett had kept her pregnancy a secret. Colin then surprised fans with an August 18 Instagram post that read: "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," and joked in a hashtag that they "got away" with keeping the news private "for a long time."

