Scarlett Johansson's 'lost' $400k engagement ring left husband Colin Jost searching '12 dumpsters'

Scarlett Johansson gave Colin Jost quite the scare recently.

The Saturday Night Live star was recently forced to do a little bit of dumpster diving, as the Fly me to the Moon actress believed to have accidentally thrown her engagement ring in the trash.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2017 after Saturday Night Live's season 42 finale party in May, two months after the Marvel star hosted the show for the fifth time. They quietly wed in 2020, and in August of 2021, they surprised fans with news that they had welcomed their first baby together, Cosmo.

Colin, while hosting an episode of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, recently revealed: "My wife actually lost her engagement ring," and that she believed she "accidentally threw it in the trash." Though unconfirmed, the ring is reportedly worth around $400,000.

Per E! News, he then added that in a scramble to find it, he ended up going "through 12 dumpsters of trash."

He unfortunately had to return home empty-handed, however, he then revealed: "I went back to the house and she said, 'Oops! It was in my pocket,'" and joked: "It was a great day for me."

© Getty Images Scarlett and Colin have been together since 2017

In addition to their son Cosmo, Scarlett and Colin are also parents to daughter Rose, ten, who the former shares with former journalist turned art curator Romain Dauriac, her husband from 2014 to 2017.

Though they keep their children out of the spotlight, they have on occasion given some insight into their personalities.

© Getty Images They met when she hosted Saturday Night Live

Colin, speaking with E! News last year, remarked: "I cannot believe I have a three-year-old," before sharing: "He is funny. He's sort of shy sometimes, but he's a gregarious little guy. He's fun."

© Getty Images The couple is based in New York City

As for Cosmo's relationship with his older sister, the doting dad shared: "They get along," revealing: "The two of them spent a lot of time together this summer which was nice for them."

© Getty They share two kids

"She's a very nice, loving sister," he went on, and joked: "Normally, she's got her own life, but she was forced to stay with him for a lot of time, and they get along really well."

Ahead of Cosmo's birth in August 2021, Scarlett had kept her pregnancy a secret. Colin then surprised fans with an August 18 Instagram post that read: "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," and joked in a hashtag that they "got away" with keeping the news private "for a long time."