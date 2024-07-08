Scarlett Johansson talks time apart from husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson isn't feeling too bad for husband Colin Jost over his upcoming work project.

While the comedian is on break from his usual post as Weekend Update co-host on Saturday Night Live, it's not exactly summer break for him as he prepares to become a different kind of host for NBC for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Still, the Fly Me to the Moon actress isn't convinced the gig isn't a vacation disguised as a job.

Recommended video You may also like Scarlett Johansson’s heartfelt confession about husband Colin Jost

To cover the surfing portion of the Olympics, the second time the category has been included in the summer games, Colin will jet off to Teahupo'o, Tahiti, where the competitions will take place starting on July 27.

Scarlett, speaking on the Today Show Monday, July 8 with anchor Savannah Guthrie, jokingly wondered about her husband's new role: "Even I'm like, 'How did you get this gig?' I just want to know."

She further shared: "When they announced the Paris Olympics he immediately found out that the surf competition [is] in Tahiti which is so cool," and noted: "He loves to surf, we have a place in Montauk, he's always out there surfing."

© NBC Scarlett herself is soon jetting off the Thailand and Malta to film Jurassic World 4

"Somehow the dream became a reality, and now he's going to be in Tahiti for two weeks," she continued, before joking: "I'm like, 'Poor you.'"

MORE: Scarlett Johansson's 'shocking' ChatGPT voice 'imitation' claims — inside the star's legal challenge

MORE: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's son Cosmo is taking after dad in rare picture of private life

She went on: "He's like, 'Poor me I'm going to be all over the place,'" adding: "I'm like, are you? I think if you can have a piña colada on air while you're working it's not technically work."

© Getty Scarlett and Colin have been married for four years

In a press release from NBC sharing the news last month, Colin said: "I'm honored to get to watch the best surfers in the world compete on one of the heaviest waves imaginable, and to help showcase the rich history of surfing in Tahiti."

MORE: Michael Douglas' surprising DNA connection to Scarlett Johansson revealed

© Getty They started dating shortly after she hosted SNL in 2017

He also joked: "My Writers' Guild Health Insurance is excited to see what the coral reef does to my back."

MORE: Scarlett Johansson showcases never-ending legs in flirty mini dress ahead of special celebration

© Instagram They privately welcomed their first child together in 2021

Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President of NBC Olympic Productions, also shared: "Although the setting is a little different than the Weekend Update desk in Studio 8H, Colin, an avid surfer, is going to bring his unique flair to reporting on the competition, athletes, and beautiful surroundings in one of the most breathtaking Olympic venues ever."

Scarlett and Colin first sparked romance rumors in 2017 after SNL's season 42 finale party in May, two months after she hosted the show for the fifth time. The couple quietly wed in 2020, and in August of 2021, they surprised fans with news that they had welcomed their first baby together, Cosmo. She is also a mom to daughter Rose, who'll be ten in August, and whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.