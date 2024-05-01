Meet Scarlett Johansson's two kids: all about Rose and Cosmo

While to most Scarlett Johansson may be best known as Natasha Romanoff or Charlotte or Annie Braddock, to her daughter and son, she's just mom.

The Black Widow actress said so herself when speaking to People in 2021, though she did joke that while she's typically "just mom" at home, she does sometimes become her Marvel character "when it's convenient for my daughter, when she's going to get something out of it."

And though the doting mom keeps her kids largely out of the spotlight, she has gushed plenty about them and motherhood in the past; catch up on her brood below.

© Getty Romain and Scarlett in 2017

Rose Dorothy Dauriac, nine

Scarlett first became a mom aged 30 when she welcomed daughter Rose, named after her grandmother, on August 30, 2014. At the time, she was married to former journalist turned art curator Romain Dauriac, who she married that year.

The former couple met in Paris around 2011, a year after Scarlett's split from first husband Ryan Reynolds, and were friends before they started dating. They split in January of 2017, and their divorce, which Romain had initially resisted, was finalized in September.

© Getty The former couple also opened popcorn shop Yummy Pop in Paris while they were together

Though Scarlett keeps both of her kids out of the public eye, she did tell Ellen DeGeneres about Rose in 2021: "She's a little bossy – I don't know where she gets it from – and she's very headstrong."

She had previously told the former talk show host in 2018: "She's a very sweet girl," adding: "She's very, very, very, girly. Like painfully girly."

© Getty Scarlett and Colin at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Association dinner

Cosmo Jost, two

Shortly after her divorce from Romain, Scarlett sparked romance rumors with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost after SNL's season 42 finale party in May, two months after she hosted the show for the fifth time.

The couple quietly wed in 2020, and in August of 2021, they surprised fans with news that they had welcomed their first baby together. In an August 18 Instagram post, Colin shared: "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," and joked in a hashtag that they "got away" with keeping the news private "for a long time."

© Instagram

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, Scarlett revealed that while many don't pick up on it, both of her children are named after flowers, Cosmo being after cosmos flowers, which are part of the sunflower family.

"Not a lot of people make that connection," she noted, adding: "Cosmo is like, a really sweet little flower, it comes in different shades of orange and yellow," and that it's why Cosmo's older sister Rose "liked it too."

