Kaley Cuoco flashes massive diamond engagement ring in revealing family photos with Tom Pelphrey –– see her sparkler

Is a walk down the aisle in the near future for Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey? Fans are convinced it is in fact the next step for the couple –– or that it already might have happened!

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans of The Big Bang Theory alum, who shares one-year-old daughter Matilda with the Ozark actor, noticed she was sporting a massive diamond ring on that finger in newly shared photos.

Tom took to Instagram after the holiday weekend and shared a glimpse inside the family's Memorial Day celebrations, first sharing a photo Kaley had previously shared to her own account, in which she has her arm around Tom, and is sporting a diamond ring plus what appears to be a wedding band on her left hand.

Though Kaley didn't share more photos where the ring was visible in her own carousel, Tom shared an additional selfie where the two are smiling-ear-to-ear, and the dazzling diamond is even more highlighted on Kaley's ring finger.

"Grateful," he wrote in his caption alongside a praying hands emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to call out the new accessory.

"I see a ring," one noted," as others followed suit with: "Love it!!! Looks like you put a ring on her. Cutest celebrity family," and: "Y'all got married… I'm speculating on that beauty on her left hand AND there's a band. Congratulations! If not, congratulations anyway," as well as: "Is that what I think it is on her finger? Congratulations!!!" plus another added: "Tommy did you and Kaley get engaged? If it's a yes I am so happy for you both! Sending lots of love and congratulations!!"

© Instagram Both Kaley and Tom shared the sweet snap that first teased their possible engagement

The rest of the photos included some of cuddle sessions with little Matilda, spending time on set, plus more cuddles with their dogs as well.

The couple, who welcomed their first daughter last April, first confirmed they were dating in May of 2022, and have been open about their hopes of expanding their family.

© Instagram The ring was shiny and clear in another selfie that Tom shared

Should a wedding be next for them as well, it would be the first for Tom, and the third for Kaley, who was married to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022 and to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Kaley, speaking on the Smartless podcast last year, when asked whether she hopes to have more kids in the future, she answered with an adamant: "Yeah, we do."

© Getty The actress had her baby bump red carpet debut at the 2023 Golden Globes

She also remembered having the same certainty when she and Tom first learned they were expecting, as she shared: "We got pregnant two months in," adding that despite the whirlwind nature of it all, her and Tom are "like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync."

The doting mom further explained: "We're not 20 anymore," and further recounted: "We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"