Queen Mary's 'magical' trip with husband King Frederik has fans commenting on marriage

Queen Mary of Denmark and her husband King Frederik X enjoyed a trip to Lapland shortly before getting stuck back into royal duties amid the state visit to Finland.

The royal wrapped up warm in a black neck gaiter and a matching beanie for a selfie in the "magical" snowy landscape with her husband, which sparked many followers to comment on their relationship.

The pair recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary after getting married in 2004, and fans were quick to note how they continue to look as in love and as happy as ever.

"The state visit to Finland starts tomorrow, but already today we have enjoyed the magical Finnish landscape in Saariselkä in Lapland," read the caption, translated from Danish to English.

© Instagram Queen Mary enjoyed a Lapland trip with King Frederik

"Together with the Presidential couple, we have experienced the Finnish nature as it should be with cross-country skis under our feet. We look forward to starting the official visit tomorrow and getting up close to some of what Finland has to offer in the coming days."

One follower simply commented: "Favorite couple," while another gushed: "King Frederik and Queen Mary, they are the only few that are so down to earth. Denmark can be proud."

© Getty The royals were pictured looking glamorous during the Finland state visit

A third added: "Wonderful to see our royal couple being so happy," and a fourth remarked: "So wonderful to see these two just like any other Aussie and Dane couple."

Royal wedding

© Getty Images The couple met at a bar in Sydney in 2000

The then-Crown Prince and the Australian-born advertising executive got engaged in October 2003, three years after meeting at the Slip Inn in Sydney during the 2000 Olympics.

They overcame a long-distance relationship with Mary admitting that their love story had been "hard" at times.

During their engagement press conference at Amalienborg Palace, she said: "It's hard to say exactly that I'm living a fairytale because at times it's quite daunting and there has been times months and months ago that it's been quite hard," she said.

© Getty Mary and Frederik got married in 2004

They got married at Copenhagen Cathedral on 14 May 2004, with the bride walking down the aisle in an Uffe Frank wedding dress featuring a 19ft train and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Photos show the groom welling up and wiping tears from his eyes as he stood at the altar in his smart black military uniform. Meanwhile, Mary also got tearful, producing a lace handkerchief to privately dab her nose during King Frederik's heartfelt wedding speech.

He reportedly said: "I love you Mary. Come, let us go, come let us see. Throughout a thousand worlds, weightless love awaits".