Queen Mary and King Frederik spark major reaction as they dance together

King Frederik and Queen Mary wowed guests as they hosted a glittering evening ball at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Friday.

The Danish monarch, 56, looked smart in tuxedo while his wife, 53, looked beautiful in a shimmering pink Jenny Packham gown with the diamond Edwardian tiara.

The couple were dressed to impress but that wasn't the only showstopping moment of the night.

Frederik and Mary also showcased their dancing skills, performing the Les Lanciers square dance with their fellow guests.

As explained by the Danish palace: "The dance has its roots back in the 1800s and became especially popular in Copenhagen in the 1860s. During this period, it was ballet dancer and balletmaster at the Royal Theatre, August Bournonville, who helped spread Les Lanciers by teaching the dance."

While the dance is taught in most of the high schools in Denmark, it's another skill that Australian-born Mary would have had to learn likely before her marriage to then Crown Prince Frederik in 2004.

© Getty Queen Mary and King Frederik hosted guests from the world of arts and culture

One royal fan commented: "My goodness me Mary has had to learn a lot. That kind of dancing is not something we would ever do in Australia as children or teenagers growing up."

Mary was also seen pretending to wipe her brow in relief as the couple finished the dance, which also didn't go unnoticed.

"I LOVE that Mary is just as much on the field when dancing Les Lanciers as the rest of us. Even more I love her for not being afraid to show it and being relieved when you've somehow gotten through the waltz," one social media user said.

Others expressed their delight at seeing the King and Queen enjoying themselves on the dancefloor.

"Danes sure know how to party! Your king and queen are stunning. Bravo!" one fan commented.

"I love seeing these moments and seeing Their Majesties enjoying the moment," a second said.

"Fantastic to see them also dancing and having fun and festive in the royal house," a third added.

© Getty Queen Margrethe was also present at the party

King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted the evening party for arts and culture, with Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, also in attendance.

The tradition for the arts and culture party began in 1976 when Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Frederik held the reception for the first time.

Frederik and Mary greeted guests in the Velvet Chamber at Christiansborg Palace before sitting down for dinner and dancing in the Hall of Honour.