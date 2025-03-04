Queen Mary wows in lace gown and very rare jewels at state banquet with King Frederik

Queen Mary debuted two historical royal jewels as she wowed at the gala dinner during the Finland state visit.

The Danish Queen chose to wear Queen Caroline Amalie's gold diadem with antique cameos as well as Princess Vilhelmine Marie's bracelet with Vesuvian stones.

The palace revealed that the jewels haven't been worn for over 140 years, to the delight of royal fans.

Mary teamed the jewellery with a repeat lace gown by one of her favourite designers as she and King Frederik were hosted by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, at the white-tie dinner at the Presendential Palace in Helsinki on Tuesday evening.

The Danish royals are on a two-day state visit to Finland, but before their official programme began, the couple enjoyed a snowy sled ride in Saariselkä in Lapland.

Now, see the best photos from the glittering gala dinner, where King Frederik spoke about his childhood with his brother, Prince Joachim, during his speech.

1/ 8 © Getty Guests of honour King Frederik and Queen Mary made quite the entrance at the gala dinner. The monarch was dressed smartly in a black tuxedo with a white cummerbund, while the Queen Consort looked beautiful in a black lace gown by one of her go-to designers, Jesper Høvring. The dress featured gold leaf detailing with a matching waistband, and semi-sheer sleeves. Mary previously wore the gown for a New Year's Eve party at the palace in Copenhagen in 2019.

2/ 8 © Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Queen Caroline Amalie's gold diadem with antique cameos A closer look at Queen Caroline Amalie's gold diadem. Explaining its history, the palace said: "The tiara was created around 1820 for Caroline Amalie, who was married to Christian VIII, the regent of Denmark from 1839 to 1848. "The 11 set gems were collected by her husband during the couple's trip to Italy in 1819-1821, where they visited Rome and the ancient excavations in Pompeii, among other places. "The jewellery reflects the classicist taste of the time and was intended for everyday use rather than the more showy diamond jewellery."

3/ 8 © EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Princess Vilhelmine Marie's bracelet Princess Vilhelmine Marie's bracelet was purchased by Frederik VII in 1828 shortly before their wedding. The palace added: "The bracelet, made of gold and decorated with semi-precious stones from the Vesuvius area, was presented in a box with the romantic French inscription: 'C'est du sommet du Vésuve enflammé que mon cœur vole à toi. Le 24 Avril 1828.' which translates to: 'It is from the summit of the flaming Vesuvius that my heart flies to you. April 24, 1828.'" Mary also displayed her Grand Cross of the Order of the White Rose of Finland.

4/ 8 © Getty Royal regalia King Frederik also displayed his royal orders and medals.

5/ 8 © Getty The King's speech During his speech, King Frederik spoke about the connection between Denmark and Finland. "Finland and Denmark are part of the same family. We are Nordic brothers and sisters. And even though we don't share a border, we share values and views on humanity. We recognise something of ourselves in each other, and our two peoples top the list of the happiest in the world. We have much in common and much to be happy about."



6/ 8 © Getty Childhood memories He also shared fond memories from his childhood, saying: "We also have long winters in common. Yours a little longer than ours. When the frost sets in, our winter life begins. When the sea slumbers under the ice, and the life of the forest floor goes into hibernation, then we are up and out. "We face the cold and darkness with confidence, because we know that the bright nights will return. When my brother and I were children, my mother, Queen Margrethe, read the beloved stories about the Moomins aloud to us." The Moomin stories were written by Swedish-speaking Finnish writer and illustrator Tove Jansson between 1945 and 1993.

7/ 8 © Getty Welcome to Finland The King and Queen began their day in Finland with a series of engagements as they were met by President Stubb and Mrs Stubb, including an official welcome ceremony, a visit to Finland's Parliament and laying a wreath at Hietaniemi Cemetery.



8/ 8 © Getty Coordinating couple The King and Queen were almost matching with their first outfits of the day, both sporting hues of navy and berry.