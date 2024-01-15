Queen Mary of Denmark's 10 beautiful bridal looks: Grecian gowns, form-fitting frocks and more

Queen Mary of Denmark chose a very sentimental white gown by her wedding dressmaker as her husband King Frederik ascended the Danish throne following his mother Queen Margarethe-II's abdication.

The historic occasion wasn't the only time the Australian native, 51, has looked ethereal in white. Aside from her iconic shoulder-baring wedding dress when she married Frederik in 2004, Mary has taken several opportunities to wear the angelic colour, which is traditionally worn by brides on their wedding days. Looking for wedding dress inspiration? From lace gowns to Grecian frocks and silk suits, reminisce about the royal's most stunning bridal looks over the past 20 years.

The meaningful ascension gown © Getty Mary stepped out on the balcony of Christiansborg Castle alongside her husband looking regal in a full-length dress designed by Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmid and stitched by dressmaker Birgit Hallstein, who also worked on her Uffe Frank wedding gown. The designer told HOLA! USA: "I am very honored, happy and grateful that Queen Mary wore my dress today. The first dress as a Queen, and it was mine." Speaking about the "dramatic" yet "elegant" design, Soeren added: "It was simple, elegant with long sleeves and shoulder pads. The attached belt with a dramatic draping around the neck. I feel very lucky and I love the look I designed for the Queen. Together with the Ruby diamonds the look was perfect for today I think."

The modern suit © Michael Campanella Proving her penchant for power suits, the royal rocked a three-piece ivory suit by Max Mara. Despite the slouchy wide-leg trousers and relaxed pockets, Mary added a touch of glamour to her ensemble with a gold brooch and an intricate updo. Her daughter Princess Isabella clearly loves her mother's style, as she later wore the same outfit for her confirmation in April 2022.

The waist-cinching gown © Julian Parker Back in 2015, Mary attended a New Year levee and banquet in a gorgeous floor-length dress with cropped sleeves and a satin waist-defining belt with a draped skirt. Take style tips from Mary and layer a velvet cape over the top for extra warmth in the winter weather. Bridal tiara optional, of course!

The Grecian goddess © Antony Jones Ditching the modest long sleeves, the Danish Queen chose a rule-breaking white frock for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding in 2010. As she left The Grand Hotel, Mary waved to crowds in her one-shouldered Grecian gown finished with delicate silver embellishments, adding pops of green with her accessories.

The suit and cami combo © Pool Bridal suits are becoming more and more popular, and we can see why thanks to Mary's elegant appearance in Melbourne in 2011. A semi-sheer cami top was layered underneath an oversized jacket teamed with wide-leg trousers and daring leopard print shoes – gorgeous!

The bold balloon sleeves © Pascal Le Segretain Following the abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and the inauguration of King Willem Alexander in 2013, Frederik's wife was pictured in an angelic floor-length gown with a low V-neck, statement balloon sleeves and a tulip skirt, with a black and blue geometric pattern drawing the eye to her waist. Simply coordinate the bridesmaid dresses and you've got the perfect wedding ensemble!

The silk suit © Julian Parker Returning to Australia for a two-week visit in 2005, Mary made a dramatic entrance to a Mental Health Foundation Of Australia luncheon in a silk suit. While she offset the shimmery material with an eye-catching gold top, the two-piece could equally be pared back with a plain top.

The midi dress © Pierre Suu A cropped midi length, a jacquard print and a leather belt made for a more unique look back in 2019 – and the navy colour of the belt and shoes could even act as inspiration for a bride's 'something blue'!

The boucle co-ord © Julian Parker Boucle is making a comeback in 2024, but Mary proved that the material was a timeless choice with her ensemble in 2004. During a four-day trip on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog, the Danish royal delighted fans with her structured jacket with an embellished button, teamed with a matching knee-length skirt.

The wedding dress © Pascal Le Segretain For her wedding day with King Frederik on 14 May 2004, the xx looked ethereal at Copenhagen Cathedral in her ivory gown by Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank. Made of duchesse satin, it featured a scoop neckline, fitted waist and long sleeves, with a pleated hem opening to reveal subtle lace detailing.

