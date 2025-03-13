Michelle Obama tells husband Barack 'you must adjust' in honest statement about marriage

Michelle Obama wasn't holding back when she spoke about her husband, Barack, on her new podcast, IMO on Wednesday.

The former first lady, 61, shared an insight into the early years of their marriage and revealed one of Barack's less than desirable qualities.

Speaking to her brother, Craig Robinson, 62, Michelle admitted that Barck's lack of punctuality was a sure-fire way to rile her up.

"Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what on time was for me," Michelle told Craig, who co-hosts the podcast.

"Because he was on that island time," Craig, 62, added about Barack’s frequent lateness, referencing his brother-in-law’s Hawaiian roots.

Michelle admitted that she would grow irritated towards her husband "when it's time to leave" because Barack would choose that moment to get up and go "to the bathroom".

© Getty Images Michelle was not a fan of Barack's lack of punctuality

"I was like, 'Dude, a 3 o'clock departure means you've done all that,' you know, it's like, don't start looking for your glasses at the 3 o'clock departure," she explained.

The couple have been together for over three decades and Michelle admitted that Barack's punctuality has "improved".

© Getty Images Barack has finally learned to be on time

She added: "He's improved over 30 years of marriage, but that was a 'you must adjust.'"

Michelle also admitted that their daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, have learned from their father's mistakes and are "early" whenever they're "doing anything" with her.

© Instagram Malia and Sasha have learned from their dad's mistakes

"They've learned how to snap to it," the mom of two added.

Barack and Michelle met in June 1989, when the former joined the law firm Sidley Austin.

Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months and declined his initial offers to date. But she soon agreed, and their first date was a trip to the ice cream parlor Baskin-Robbins.

© Instagram Barack and Michelle met in 1989

"I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold," Barack told O Magazine.

The building now has a plaque outside, commemorating the moment "President Barack Obama first kissed Michelle Obama".

In February, the couple put on a united front after reuniting for Valentine's Day after spending some time apart.

© Getty Images A view of the Obama Kissing Rock in Chicago, Illinois

The former president and first lady posed for a beautiful photo that saw them bathed in sunlight as they looked happy and relaxed in each other's company.

The stunning image was shared on Barack's Instagram alongside a heartfelt message for his wife of 32 years in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" he sweetly penned.

© Instagram Barack and Michelle are still very much in love after 32 years

Michelle shared the same photo on her Instagram account and captioned it: "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

The couple aren't afraid of public declarations of love and in January, paid a loving tribute to his wife on her 61st birthday.

© Michelle Obama Barack and Michelle married on October 3, 1992

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," the father-of-two shared on Instagram alongside an image of the two of them holding hands across a dinner table.

"I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded. Michelle commented on the post with a simple: "Love you, honey!"