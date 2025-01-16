Barack and Michelle Obama's relationship: from their first date 35 years ago to high-profile marital ups and downs

Barack and Michelle Obama quickly became one of America's favorite couples when they were elected to the White House in 2008 as President of the United States and his First Lady respectively.

Despite their tenure in Office ending nearly eight years ago, Barack, 63, and Michelle, 60, remain extremely popular and influential among the American public.

The couple were thrust back into the spotlight once again in the later part of 2024, campaigning for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for President. And despite her loss, they've remained front and center as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office for his second term.

Take a look back at their relationship spanning over three decades, from their first date to the highly-publicized struggles in their marriage…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Early days Barack and Michelle first met in June 1989, when the former joined the law firm Sidley Austin. Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months, and declined his initial offers to date. However, later that summer, they went on their first date, which Barack described to O Magazine: "On our first date, I treated her to the finest ice cream Baskin-Robbins had to offer, our dinner table doubling as the curb. I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold."

2/ 6 © Michelle Obama Marriage and fertility struggles In July 1991, nearly two years later, Barack proposed after passing the bar exam. On October 3, 1992, they tied the knot in front of loved ones at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. Michelle has been open about experiencing fertility struggles and suffering from multiple miscarriages before turning to in vitro fertilization. MORE: Michelle Obama shares rare glimpse inside cozy home where her daughters lived as teens

3/ 6 © Handout Becoming parents On July 4, 1998, Barack and Michelle welcomed their first daughter, Malia Ann Obama. Malia is now a filmmaker, having premiered her short film at the Sundance Film Festival, and goes by the professional name "Malia Ann." On June 10, 2001, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Natasha "Sasha" Obama. Sasha is a graduate from the University of Southern California with a degree in Sociology, and currently lives in Los Angeles with her older sister.

4/ 6 © Getty Images The Obamas in politics The young Obamas were thrust into the spotlight in 1996 when Barack, then a civil rights attorney and academic, was elected to represent the 13th district in the Illinois senate. He maintained that position until 2004, when he became a U.S. Senator for Illinois. In 2007, he announced his Presidential bid, defeating Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination, and then winning the Presidency over Republican nominee John McCain to become the country's 44th President. MORE: Michelle Obama's very real family photo sparks huge reaction from fans He, Michelle, Malia and Sasha entered the White House in 2009 and remained one of the most popular first families. In 2012, he ran for a second term and defeated Republican nominee Mitt Romney. He was succeeded by Donald Trump in 2016.

5/ 6 © Tom Williams Marital rollercoaster The Obamas have been married for 32 years, with Barack last penning on their 32nd anniversary: "32 years together, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with." However, they've also been open about their union not being a perfect one. In his memoir A Promised Land, Barack wrote: "Despite Michelle's success and popularity, I continued to sense an undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant, like the faint thrum of a hidden machine." Citing the stress of living within the confinements of the White House, he added: "Lying next to Michelle in the dark, I'd think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return."