Barack and Michelle Obama's relationship: from their first date 35 years ago to high-profile marital ups and downs

Early days
Barack and Michelle first met in June 1989, when the former joined the law firm Sidley Austin. Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months, and declined his initial offers to date.
However, later that summer, they went on their first date, which Barack described to O Magazine: "On our first date, I treated her to the finest ice cream Baskin-Robbins had to offer, our dinner table doubling as the curb. I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold."
Marriage and fertility struggles
In July 1991, nearly two years later, Barack proposed after passing the bar exam. On October 3, 1992, they tied the knot in front of loved ones at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.
Michelle has been open about experiencing fertility struggles and suffering from multiple miscarriages before turning to in vitro fertilization.
The young Obamas were thrust into the spotlight in 1996 when Barack, then a civil rights attorney and academic, was elected to represent the 13th district in the Illinois senate. He maintained that position until 2004, when he became a U.S. Senator for Illinois.
In 2007, he announced his Presidential bid, defeating Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination, and then winning the Presidency over Republican nominee John McCain to become the country's 44th President.
He, Michelle, Malia and Sasha entered the White House in 2009 and remained one of the most popular first families. In 2012, he ran for a second term and defeated Republican nominee Mitt Romney. He was succeeded by Donald Trump in 2016.
Marital rollercoaster
The Obamas have been married for 32 years, with Barack last penning on their 32nd anniversary: "32 years together, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with."
However, they've also been open about their union not being a perfect one. In his memoir A Promised Land, Barack wrote: "Despite Michelle's success and popularity, I continued to sense an undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant, like the faint thrum of a hidden machine."
Citing the stress of living within the confinements of the White House, he added: "Lying next to Michelle in the dark, I'd think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return."
Marriage advice
Michelle herself spoke about the ups and downs of their union during an appearance on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, explaining how she and Barack navigate disagreements.
"It's the choice to figure it out, not to quit when it gets hard. So yeah, I said something that I didn't mean to say, right? Year five, we might've had hurt feelings and it would have taken days to rectify it. Year 30, it's like, 'Ah, there she goes again, or there he goes again.' I know how to talk to him about it and when, because we've practiced it."