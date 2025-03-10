Michelle Obama looks just like daughter Malia in unseen childhood photo

Michelle Obama has family on her mind for her next venture.

On Monday, March 10, the former first lady announced she has a new podcast coming out with her brother Craig Robinson, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson (IMO stands for in my opinion).

And as she shared the news with fans, the announcement had a sweet nod to her childhood and family.

Michelle took to Instagram following the announcement Monday morning to further discuss her plans for the podcast, first sharing a throwback photo of her and her brother, who is a year older than her.

In the photo, in which they don't appear to be older than about ten years old, the siblings are posing in front of a house lined with flowers and bushes, and Michelle looks just like her daughter Malia in it.

In addition to Malia, 26, who is a writer and filmmaker, Michelle is also a mom to daughter Sasha, 23, who is believed to be pursuing a graduate degree. She shares them with husband Barack Obama, who she married in 1992.

© Instagram Michelle and Craig grew up in Chicago

Opening up about her forthcoming podcast, she wrote on Instagram: "There's a lot going on in the world right now. We're living through some really complicated and confusing times and on top of that, folks are trying to juggle family life, work dynamics, relationships, aging parents, and more."

"That's why my brother @CraigMalRob and I are launching our new podcast — @IMOPodcasts with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," she continued, adding: "Now, Craig is one of the people I turn to whenever I have anything on my mind. He always has the insights, the wisdom, and the humor to get me through anything."

© Getty Images The siblings in 2018

"Together, we'll share our perspectives about some of your questions. And we won't be doing it alone. We'll be joined by special guests, friends, and experts along the way," she further shared.

© Instagram The former first lady lost her mother Marian Robinson last year

"I'm going to be honest. We don't have all the answers," she confessed, before maintaining: "But there will be a lot of opinions. A lot of learning. And plenty of laughs. Because we all need some moments of light right now."

© Dia Dipasupil Malia at the premiere of her short film The Heart in 2024

"And we want to hear from you, too! Tell us what you're grappling with at imopod.com and in the comments below, and we might discuss it during a future episode," she concluded. The first two episodes will be available Wednesday.

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over the announcement, with Rita Wilson writing: "Congratulations !!!! Can't wait!!" as others followed suit with: "This is so exciting! I can't wait to listen," and: "Bless you for continually being the example of positivity, encouragement and kindness," as well as: "Omg we miss you, need your voice so much."