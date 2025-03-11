Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman reveals what made Keith Urban get 'very honest' with her amid news of her break
Subscribe
Nicole Kidman reveals what made Keith Urban get 'very honest' with her amid news of her break
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman reveals what made Keith Urban get 'very honest' with her amid news of her break

The Holland star, who shares two daughters with her husband, is already in the midst of promoting a brand new film

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Kidman is undeniably one of the busiest entertainers in Hollywood, constantly churning out acclaimed pieces of work that push her limits as an actor while encouraging the industry to shine a brighter light on female creators.

However, after an extremely busy 2024 that included three films (A Family Affair, Babygirl and Spellbound) and two TV shows (Expats and The Perfect Couple), plus a second season of a third (Lioness), she's ready to take a step back.

The star is already deep into the promotional cycle for her next project, the mystery thriller film Holland, appearing at SXSW for its premiere. However, it looks like she's finally seeing a break in the future.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Keith Urban reveals nickname for Nicole Kidman

She noted to The Hollywood Reporter that 2025 is "actually not as crazy. I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of year. So, oh well!"

And despite the extensive amounts of work to keep up with, her husband Keith Urban remains ever so supportive, and the actress noted to People at the festival that he isn't afraid to tell it like it is when it comes to her work.

Nicole stunned at the SXSW premiere of her film Holland© SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images
Nicole most recently made an appearance at SXSW in Austin

When asked if he is honest about reviewing her work, she replied: "Yes, he gives very honest reviews. And he was like, 'I think people are really going to like Holland'," calling it "not what you expect."

She also added that he "was obsessed with Lioness" and is "waiting, waiting for Nine Perfect Strangers," and is evidently one of his wife's biggest fans.

Nicole stunned in a tulle gown© Getty Images
"[Keith] gives very honest reviews. And he was like, 'I think people are really going to like Holland'."

Nicole will film the third season of Nine Perfect Strangers this year, with the initial miniseries renewed as an anthology in 2023, two years after the first season premiered.

She does still have a few more projects in the pipeline for this year, although those are likely to be released much later. She is an executive producer on the Australian TV show The Last Anniversary, and will produce and star in the series Scarpetta (opposite Jamie Lee Curtis) and Margo's Got Money Troubles (opposite Elle Fanning).

Nicole with Babygirl director Halina Reijn and her co-star Harris Dickinson© Getty Images
The actress earned major acclaim last year for her turn in "Babygirl"

Holland director Mimi Cave was effusive in her praise for the actress, telling THR she "was a real champion of the script and a champion of me, so I think that's the largest contribution to be honest. She really believes in directors, so once it's in my hands or any director's hands, she lets you go."

Nicole isn't the only one in the family keeping busy. Keith is currently prepping for a global tour, the High and Alive World Tour. It is set to begin on May 3 in St. Louis, and will conclude on October 17 in Nashville after also visiting Canada and his native Australia.

Her daughter Sunday is currently busy working as well© Getty Images
Her daughter Sunday is currently busy working as well

Meanwhile, their oldest daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban is also staying booked and busy, recently doing a photoshoot for W Magazine and making her foray to Paris to attend Fashion Week while Nicole was in Austin for SXSW.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More