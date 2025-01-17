Michelle Obama's 61st birthday looks very different this year

Michelle Obama's 61st birthday will no doubt be a bittersweet occasion this year compared to her previous celebrations.

The former First Lady has had a difficult few months following the death of her beloved mother Marian Robinson in May 2024, and this birthday marks her first since her mom's passing.

Michelle may not be in a celebratory mood either considering she and Barack Obama's daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, are currently in LA where wildfires have ravaged parts of the county since January 7.

The Becoming author has kept a low profile since her mother's death and has made few public appearances, although she was present for several campaign events for Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

In August, she spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and admitted that she wasn't sure she'd make it onstage due to her grief.

"I still feel her loss so profoundly – I wasn't even sure I'd be steady enough to stand before you tonight," she told the crowd at the United Center.

Most recently, Michelle did not accompany her husband to the state funeral of the 39th President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral on January 9.

Her absence was explained as a "scheduling conflict", but it has since emerged that she was on vacation in Hawaii.

A statement from her spokesperson at the time said: "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former president."

Michelle is also leaving Barack to fly solo at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20.

While no reason was given for her planned no-show, her spokesperson told the Associated Press: "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

It appears that Michelle and Barack are also spending her birthday apart, with the pair believed to currently be in different states.

The couple haven't been seen together publicly since August's Democratic National Convention, but Michelle did mark their 32nd wedding anniversary in October.

Sharing a photo of them embracing on Instagram, she penned: "32 action-packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama."

As of writing, Barack has yet to pay tribute to his wife on her birthday, but he has publicly marked the occasion every year.

On her milestone 60th in 2024, he penned: "Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can't wait to see what this new decade brings you."

The couple first met in June 1989, when Barack joined the law firm Sidley Austin. Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months and declined his initial offers to date.

Despite her initial reluctance, the couple formed a relationship and Barack proposed in July 1991 after passing the bar exam.

On October 3, 1992, they tied the knot in front of loved ones at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.