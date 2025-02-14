Michelle and Barack Obama put on united front in sun-kissed photo after time apart – and fans have a lot to say

Barack and Michelle Obama put on a united front on Friday after reuniting for Valentine's Day after spending some time apart in recent weeks.

The former president and first lady posed for a beautiful photo that saw them bathed in sunlight as they looked happy and relaxed in each other's company.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Obama talks 'special' first encounter with husband Barack

The stunning image was shared on Barack's Instagram alongside a heartfelt message for his wife of 32 years in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" he sweetly penned.

Michelle shared the same photo on her Instagram account and captioned it: "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

Fans loved the public display of affection from the pair and quickly labeled Barack and Michelle their "favorite couple".

© Instagram Barack and Michelle shared the same happy photo

One commented: "We [love] you both so much for all you do. Thank you, miss you." A second said: "America's Valentines." A third added: "Happy Valentine's Day to my favorite first couple of all time!!"

The photo comes after questions were raised about the couple when Barack made notable solo appearances last month.

© Instagram Michelle and Barack Obama have been married 32 years

Michelle was missing from his side when he attended former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral alone and President Donald Trump's recent inauguration.

Barack made it clear that all was well when he paid tribute to his wife on her 61st birthday last month.

© Instagram Barack shared this photo in honor of Michelle's 61st birthday in January

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," the father-of-two shared on Instagram alongside an image of the two of them holding hands across a dinner table.

"I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded.

Michelle commented on the post with a simple: "Love you, honey!"

© Getty Images Michelle and Barack met in 1989

Barack and Michelle quickly became one of America's favorite couples when they were elected to the White House in 2008 as President of the United States and his First Lady respectively.

Although their tenure ended eight years ago, Barack, 63, and Michelle, 61, remain extremely popular and influential among the American public.

© Michelle Obama Barack and Michelle Obama married on October 3, 1992

Barack and Michelle met in June 1989, when the former joined the law firm Sidley Austin.

Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months and declined his initial offers to date. But she soon agreed, and their first date was a trip to the ice cream parlor Baskin-Robbins.

© Getty Images Michelle and Obama's first kiss was immortalized with a plaque

"I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold," Barack told O Magazine.

The building now has a plaque outside, commemorating the moment "President Barack Obama first kissed Michelle Obama".

© Getty Images Michelle and Obama share two daughters

They have since welcomed two daughters; on July 4, 1998, Michelle gave birth to Malia Ann Obama. Malia is now a filmmaker, having premiered her short film at the Sundance Film Festival, and goes by the professional name "Malia Ann."

On June 10, 2001, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Natasha Obama, who goes by Sasha.

Sasha is a graduate of the University of Southern California with a degree in Sociology and currently lives in Los Angeles with her older sister.