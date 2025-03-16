Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux secretly marries girlfriend in romantic beachside ceremony

Justin Theroux has found love again, eight years after his split from Jennifer Aniston. Over the weekend, the Mulholland Drive actor quietly wed The Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in a romantic beachside ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

The intimate affair, as pictured in TMZ, was kept under wraps with only their closest family and friends in attendance. One special guest, however, was impossible to miss, Justin's beloved pit bull mix, Kuma, who has been by his side since he rescued her from a shelter after Hurricane Harvey.

The newlyweds looked completely smitten as they celebrated their big day. As the sun set over the pristine white sand, Justin twirled Nicole on the beach, planting a kiss on her hand in a moment of pure joy.

Nicole looked stunning in a classic white gown with a long train and a flowing veil, her hair styled in soft waves. Justin, known for his effortlessly cool style, opted for a crisp white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers. After exchanging vows, the couple ditched their formalwear for a swim in the ocean, basking in the afterglow of their magical day.

Though this marks Nicole’s first marriage, Justin was previously wed to Jennifer from 2015 to 2017. Despite their split, the two have remained on good terms, with Justin often speaking fondly of their time together. This new chapter in his life, however, began with an undeniable spark. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, he recalled the exact moment he first laid eyes on Nicole.

"A friend of ours was having a party at their restaurant," he shared. "The first impression was wow. And then a friend of mine, who was with me, literally said, ‘That’s the one.’ We hadn’t even met yet, but I thought, ‘She’s so stunning.’ So I went over, started talking, and it just progressed from there."

Nicole, an actress based in New York, has been making a name for herself on screen and stage. She portrayed Caroline Stuyvesant in The Gilded Age and has a background in theater, having trained at Elon University in North Carolina. For her, landing a role in Julian Fellowes' historical drama was a dream come true.

"I loved Downton Abbey and Julian Fellowes’ work," she said in an interview with her college newspaper. "I was still in college when I heard rumors that he was making a New York version of Downton Abbey. I emailed my agent and said, ‘I have to be in this. If this comes up, I would love the opportunity to read for them.’'

Nicole and Justin first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were spotted together at a Netflix event at the exclusive social club Zero Bond in New York City. By August, their relationship was on full display as they shared affectionate moments over dinner at Altro Paradiso, a chic Manhattan restaurant.

The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in December 2023 when Nicole shared a sweet selfie from her twin sister’s wedding.

Their romance continued to flourish, and in June 2024, they attended Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s wedding in Mexico City, making another public appearance together.

While Justin has had high-profile relationships in the past, he has always been private when it comes to his love life. Speaking to Esquire last year, he reflected on the importance of keeping things out of the spotlight.

"For me, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship,” he explained. “I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in."