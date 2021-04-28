Why Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's two-year marriage ended

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux went from co-stars to husband and wife and built a wonderful life together in Bel Air. Sadly, the couple got divorced in 2018 and have since spoken out about the tragic split. Here's everything you need to know about their relationship…

How did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux meet?

Justin and Jennifer met through Ben Stiller in 2007, as Justin co-wrote the film Tropic Thunder with Ben, and Jennifer and Ben are long-time friends. But then in 2011, they also starred in the film Wanderlust together, which is where the romance really blossomed.

When did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux get engaged?

The couple got engaged in August 2012, when Justin popped the question on her 41st birthday while they were in New York. Jennifer's ring was a huge oval diamond with a delicate golden band – a rock that was very hard to miss!

When did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux get married?

It was three years after the engagement, in August 2015, when the couple finally tied the knot. They chose to have their ceremony at their home in Bel Air, telling guests it was a birthday party and surprising them all with the nuptials.

The exclusive guestlist included Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt and Sandra Bullock, while it was talk show host Jimmy Kimmel who officiated the ceremony!

Justin spoke to ET about the private ceremony, saying: "It's so much more special when it's just your closest friends and family and it's lovely. [We] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don't want it to be hectic."

Where did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux live together?

Jennifer and Justin lived together in a grand Bel Air mansion, and in 2018 the amazing property even graced the cover of Architectural Digest. The incredible home had the most spectacular outdoor space with a picture-perfect pool and idyllic gardens.

When did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux get divorced?

It was February 2018 when the couple called it quits and announced their divorce to the world. The rumour mill went into overdrive, but as their joint statement explains, the split was amicable. It read: "We have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

In a recent interview with Esquire, Justin finally quashed rumours that his desire to live in New York while Jennifer wanted to remain in LA was a factor in their break-up, saying: "That's a narrative that is not true, for the most part."

