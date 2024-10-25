Jennifer Aniston's $580k engagement ring from Justin Theroux was truly 'unconventional'

Jennifer Aniston married her now ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2015 and when the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star got down on one knee he made his love for the Friends star known with quite the statement ring.

The American Psycho actor, now 53, proposed to The Morning Show star, 55, on his 41st birthday in 2012 over dinner in New York City after having met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007.

The couple sat enjoying a private dinner at Blue Hill restaurant in Manhattan when Justin presented Jennifer with the enormous diamond ring which continues to be one of Hollywood's most extravagant rocks. Join HELLO! In getting the full lowdown from Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery's senior designer, Emma Fathers.

A Hollywood moment to remember

Emma tells us that Jennifer's ring perfectly captures their unique love story in the most glamorous way possible, and not just because of its size.

© Getty Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston met in 2007

"At the heart of this stunning piece is a breathtaking solitaire diamond, cut in an elegant and unconventional style," the jewellery designer says.

© Getty Justin chose a rose cut diamond

"The diamond boasts a cushion shape but has been rose cut, revealing distinctive facets that create a soft, romantic glow."

The special rose cut

The floral shape of Jennifer's ring elevates the fairytale quality of its overall appearance. Emma tells us: "The rose cut, inspired by the petals of the world’s most romantic flower, brings an ethereal quality to any gemstone."

© Getty The pair got divorced in 2018

The cut is thought to perfectly mirror Jennifer's iconic and timeless sense of style.

The bigger the better?

The rose style of the ring also exaggerates its size - if that is possible! "Steeped in romance and history, the rose cut dates back to the 1500s and has always been linked to themes of love," the expert explains. "With its domed top and flat base, the rose cut often makes a diamond appear larger, but Jennifer’s ring certainly doesn't need any help in that department!"

© Getty The special rose cut dates back to the 1500s

Emma also says that the solitaire diamond is an estimated eight carats and is set upon a simple yellow gold band, giving the ring a warm, antique feel that sets it apart from the usual Hollywood styles.

© Getty Justin proposed in New York in 2012

"The solitaire diamond, a classic in its own right, represents the unbreakable bond between two souls, symbolising the eternal commitment of marriage, making it a perfect choice for such a meaningful piece of jewellery," she says.

An unusual choice

The Marley & Me star has always been a trend-setter, not a trend-follower and this ring shows she is not afraid to go against the grain.

© Getty The rose cut is less popular these days

"While the rose cut isn't as popular these days due to its softer sparkle compared to modern cuts like the round brilliant or radiant cuts, we love how Jennifer and Justin chose a less conventional style," Emma says.

"It reflects their individuality as a couple and makes the ring truly one-of-a-kind. The solitaire setting, however, remains a timeless favourite, loved for its versatility and ability to let the diamond take centre stage."

How much is Jennifer's ring worth?

© Getty Jennifer's ring is estimated to be worth over $500k

Unsurprisingly, the actor spent more than most on his bride's diamond sparkler. Emma estimates the piece to be worth a whopping $580,000 (£450,000) owing to the impressive size of the diamond, its unique rose cut, and the elegant yellow gold band.