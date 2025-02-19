Paradise star Nicole Brydon Bloom is engaged to Jennifer Aniston's ex

Nicole Brydon Bloom is busier than ever! After making her mark in The Gilded Age, the actress has been promoting the Hulu hit, Paradise, in which she stars alongside Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

Away from the cameras, Nicole, 30, is also a blushing bride-to-be after getting engaged to Justin Theroux last year. The A-lister, who has a 23-year age gap with his fiancée, is internationally recognised for his roles in American Psycho (2000), Mulholland Drive (2001) and The Girl on the Train (2016).

© Getty Nicole Brydon Bloom is engaged to Justin Theroux

Prior to meeting Nicole, Justin, 53, was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018 and maintains a sweet friendship with his ex-wife. Asked about Jennifer in September, Justin told The Times, "She is still very dear to me," and noted that he feels "protective" of the TV icon.

© Getty The actor was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018

It was in February 2023 – five years after his divorce from Jen – that Justin was first linked to Nicole. The pair had been spotted at a Netflix event held at the New York social club Zero Bond, but the nature of their relationship was unclear. During the festivities, Justin and Nicole were photographed with her Gilded Age co-star Louisa Jacobson and Queer Eye's Tan France.

© Getty Images Justin Theroux, Tan France, Louisa Jacobson and Nicole Brydon Bloom pictured in February 2023

A notoriously private couple, for months Nicole and Justin were able to keep their romance quiet. It wasn't until August 2023, when they were spotted packing on the PDA outside an NYC restaurant, that fans learned they were dating.

Closer than ever, by December, Justin had served as Nicole's date at the wedding of her sister, Christine McQuade. The Wanderlust actor even brought his dog, Kuma along to the reception.

An inseparable pair, Nicole and Justin made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2024, and three months later, she joined him at Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's wedding in Mexico City.

© Getty The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

According to People, Justin popped the question during a trip to Italy. Nicole had joined her beau to promote Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and was seen sporting an emerald-cut engagement ring at The 81st Venice International Film Festival. The four-carat sparkler had both Justin's and Nicole's birthstones embedded in the band.

© Elisabetta A. Villa Nicole sported her engagement ring during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February 2025, Nicole was asked about the proposal. "He was very romantic," she said with a smile, noting that he was in "full leather" at the time. "He did it properly. It was very sweet [and] just the two of us."

Justin has also been quizzed about the moment, telling The Times: "It is a question after all, so the answer isn't guaranteed. But it was wonderful."

More recently, the loved-up couple appeared at the LA premiere of Justin's Netflix series, Running Point. Photographed on February 13, the duo were seen laughing together as they headed to the red carpet. Nicole followed up with a post on Instagram, where she congratulated her fiance on his latest project.