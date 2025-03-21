Princess Diana's model niece Lady Amelia Spencer parties in rarely-seen leg-baring wedding mini dress

After years in the modelling industry, Lady Amelia Spencer knew exactly how to dress for her figure when she married fitness and nutrition coach Greg Mallett in 2023.

Amelia – whose father is Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana – shared a series of happy photos from the celebrations in South Africa to mark her second wedding anniversary.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: An intimate look inside Lady Amelia Spencer & Greg Mallett's mountain top wedding ceremony

"2 years. In this life and the next," she captioned the carousel of Instagram photos. As well as capturing every angle of her Versace lace wedding dress, the photos shared a rare look at her lesser-known second bridal gown.

Amelia swapped the floor-length gown for a shorter mini dress by Pronovias to party the night away. It featured puff shoulders, a sweetheart neckline, an embellished bodice, a backless design, and a skirt that fell to her mid-thigh, showing off her long tanned legs.

She teamed it with pearl-encrusted Jimmy Choo heels and an embellished hairpiece nestled in her sleek balletic bun. Meanwhile, her new groom swapped his custom black Atelier Versace wedding jacket and crisp white shirt for a more relaxed black open shirt.

The newlyweds were pictured throwing their hands in the air as they danced with their guests and sharing a kiss with a drink in hand.

Some items of Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin Amelia's evening look were from earlier in the day.

First wedding dress

© Getty Greg Mallett and Lady Amelia Spencer celebrated their second wedding anniversary

As she walked down the aisle on the arm of her brother Samuel at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa’s Western Cape, Amelia was breathtaking in a Versace wedding dress which she told HELLO! was "the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen."

Features included a sheer corset bodice, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline, structured shoulders, intricate floral lace and a two-and-a-half metre train. She added an elegant five-metre-long veil made out of fine silk tulle as she exchanged vows with Greg at sunset.

© Getty Images Amelia opened up about her wedding dress fitting with her twin sister to HELLO!

Recalling her emotional fitting with her twin sister Eliza and older sister Kitty, Amelia said of her gown, which took two and a half months to create: "My eyes filled up [with tears], so did my sisters’. When I put it on, I was just so happy and grateful that it was my dream dress, I didn't change one thing. It fit like a glove."

Amelia also discussed the wedding "connection" with her late aunt Diana, who was a close friend of Gianni Versace. "I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day. I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there’s a very special connection that we have," she said.