Royal pre-wedding dresses! Zara Tindall, Princess Kate & more forgotten final acts of rebellion

Every photo of a royal wedding dress has been pored over by fans, from the intricate detailing to the sentimental additions, but very few have taken the time to note the outfit before the big day – the one that marked the end of their single life.

The Princess of Wales, her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, and Princess Charlene chose the final ensembles that epitomised their pre-royal style, before they were officially bound by stricter rules and regulations.

From colourful jumpsuits to short mini dresses, see the pre-wedding dresses worn by Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall and more…

© Getty Zara Tindall Princess Anne's daughter Zara hosted a very swish pre-wedding boat party on the Britannia in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011, the night before she married rugby player Mike Tindall. The royal bride-to-be looked stunning in a one-shouldered mini dress with white and blue ruched material and ruffle detailing, alongside neutral heels and a brown clutch bag.

© Getty Meghan Markle On the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted arriving at Cliveden House with her mother Doria Ragland. Meghan left the bridal white for the church, opting for a navy 'Barwick Dress' from Roland Mouret featuring an asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline, a nipped-in waist and a midi skirt with feminine ruffled detailing.

© Getty Princess Kate While the likes of Princess Beatrice enjoyed a pre-wedding party in honour of the Prince and Princess of Wales on 28 April 2011, the bride spent a quiet evening at the five-star Goring Hotel. As she arrived with her mother Carole and sister Pippa, Kate was the picture of calm composure in a monochrome look. She wore a black dress with a delicate white pattern, black heels with a cork wedge, and a stunning white blazer with appliqué detailing.

© Getty Princess Charlene What better way to begin married life than with a concert? Prince Albert's bride Princess Charlene kicked off her three-day wedding celebrations on 30 June 2011 on stage with Jean Michel Jarre in a pastel blue jumpsuit by Karl Lagerfeld with palazzo pants, a strapless neckline and a matching lace-trimmed jacket. Speaking of her unique bridal style, she told Vogue: "It is my creation and I’m proud of it. It’s feminine and keeps with tradition yet has a little twist that reflects my personal style. "I thought it was a nice change to go for trousers instead of a skirt, especially since I’m an athlete and have always kept my clothes clean and simple."

© Corbis via Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked radiant in a blush Elie Saab one-shoulder gown at her pre-wedding gala in 2010. She was pictured grinning from ear to ear alongside her fiancé Daniel Westling with her brunette hair swept into an elegant updo, accessorising her look with sparkly drop earrings and a matching clutch. The pair attended the Government Gala Performance at Stockholm Concert Hall on 18 June 2010.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima Queen Maxima of the Netherlands joined her fiancé Willem-Alexander at a luncheon concert at Concertgebouw a day before their wedding on 1 February 2002. Giving us a lesson in monochromatic dressing, the royal bride wore wide-leg coffee-coloured trousers and a matching blouse with a satin mocha scarf draped across her shoulder. While even her suede shoes and clutch came in the same hue, Maxima added a small hint of colour with her blue earrings.

© WireImage Queen Letizia The night before the Spanish royal wedding saw Queen Letizia attend a gala at the Royal Palace of El Pardo wearing a silver off-the-shoulder gown with sapphire, diamond and pearl jewellery thought to belong to Felipe's family.

© Getty Princess Diana Princess Diana's wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel told HELLO! that King Charles' first wife asked for a very bold and unconventional dress (not pictured) ahead of her 1981 wedding. Sharing photos exclusively with us, the designer described the then 20-year-old's hot pink frock with a mermaid-style silhouette, three-quarter-length sleeves and a low V-neck with a dramatic ruffle trim as "very sexy." "Diana asked me to design a very sexy dress to shock everyone," Elizabeth said, adding: "The fabric was a rich silk taffeta in shocking pink – a sexy little number and one that was certain to attract attention! It had a low plunge neckline and was slashed to the knee. She looked stunning!"

