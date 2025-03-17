Dara Huang's split with ex is revealed as he announces engagement to Spanish businesswoman

Dara Huang has been vocal about praising her blended family with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his wife Princess Beatrice, who got married in 2020.

At the time, the architect and interior designer was in a relationship with Spanish investor Filippos Kodellas de la Morena. The former couple's romance did not last, however, and Filippos has now announced he is set to tie the knot with businesswoman and periodontist Sofía Marti Marti.

© Instagram Dara Huang was dating Filippos in 2020

Managing partner at Golden Record Ventures Filippos and founder of the Babuins shoe brand Sofia will reportedly get married in the summer of 2025. They are expected to host their nuptials in Spain where they have two wedding registries – Alquitara in Seville and Fortuny 23 in Madrid.

Dara's love life

© Instagram The architect welcomed Wolfie with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2016

Dara was previously engaged to Edoardo in 2017 following a two-year relationship. They welcomed son Wolfie in 2016 before splitting in 2018, shortly before Edoardo's relationship with Beatrice came to light.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Beatrice and Edoardo started dating in 2018

She went on to find love with Filippos, the son of retired Greek diplomat Nasas Kodellas. They are thought to have met through mutual friends in 2020 after he moved to London for his career.

Since Dara keeps her private life away from the spotlight – focusing on her interior design firm Design Haus Liberty and furniture line Dara Maison on social media – it is not known when they split.

Co-parenting

© Getty Princess Beatrice described her stepson Christopher Woolf as her "bonus son"

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Dara said of co-parenting her son: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier.'

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

Beatrice has similarly spoken highly of her blended family, which includes Wolfie, whom she described as her "bonus son", and her two daughters Sienna and Athena.