Princess Diana's lookalike niece Lady Amelia Spencer parties poolside in fifth plunging bridal dress

Lady Amelia Spencer is approaching her second wedding anniversary, but two years on from marrying Greg Mallett in a multi-day celebration, we still haven't uncovered all of her bridal gowns.

In celebration of her close friend Lexi Ryman's birthday, Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin shared throwback photos of the pair at her South Africa wedding. The first, posted on her Instagram Stories, showed the bride in a backless wedding dress covered in sequins as she hugged her bridesmaid.

The second was taken around a swimming pool during a pre- or post-wedding event – where Amelia wore her fifth bridal gown. The ivory mini dress featured a low V-neck with a buttoned bodice and long sleeves, and she offset her golden tan by pairing it with gold chain heels and pink sunglasses.

Following the same pink theme, Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza wore matching sunglasses with a floral dress while Lexi rocked a hot pink mini dress. "Three weeks and we will be celebrating your wedding day," she wrote.

Amelia's pre-wedding outfits

Charles Spencer's daughter was pictured in several breathtaking bridal-inspired looks while celebrating with friends before the big day. Lady Amelia looked divine in a pearlescent champagne Reformation gown with tie-knot detailing and a sultry backless silhouette as she watched the sunset over the sea amid another pool party.

She completed her bridal aesthetic by styling her blonde locks in a ballerina bun with pearl embellishments.

© Instagram Prince William's cousin shared new wedding photos on her brother Samuel's 21st birthday

Princess Diana's niece's third wedding dress was revealed in full when she marked her brother Samuel's 21st birthday.

Among the nostalgic snaps were two taken at her wedding party, which saw Amelia don a backless Galvan frock featuring a halterneck, a figure-hugging silhouette, a thigh-high leg split and thousands of ivory sequins.

Amelia's two wedding dresses

Lady Amelia and Greg got married on 21 March 2023 at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa's Western Cape, and the couple shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO!.

Crafted over two and a half months, Amelia's Versace gown featured a two-and-a-half metre train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders. She added an elegant five-metre-long veil made of fine silk tulle and Jimmy Choo heels.

Recalling her emotional dress fitting, Amelia told HELLO!: "My eyes filled up [with tears], so did my sisters'. When I put it on, I was just so happy and grateful that it was my dream dress, I didn't change one thing. It fit like a glove."

Amelia explained her dress also had a special link to her late aunt Diana, who was a close friend of Gianni Versace. "I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day. I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there’s a very special connection that we have," she said.

At her wedding reception, Amelia hit the dancefloor in a Pronovias mini dress with puff shoulders and a sweetheart neckline.

