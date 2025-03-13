Lady Amelia Spencer stuns in £650 caped wedding guest dress - with eyebrow-raising detail

Lady Amelia Spencer has brought out many a beautiful gown in the two years since marrying Greg Mallett in a multi-day celebration, but she wore something a little different as a wedding guest this week.

To celebrate the wedding of her close friend Lexi Segal, née Ryman, the niece of the late Lady Diana Spencer shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram, showing off her incredible dress.

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer looked incredible in a one-shoulder dress from Elisabetta Franchi

Lady Amelia's gorgeous red carpet dress is by the designer Elisabetta Franchi and we have some good news, it's now on sale for such a steal. The 'Franchi' one-shouldered pleated red carpet dress is down to £539.96 in the UK via Cettire (and $381 via Miinto if you're in the States, which is a whopping 40% off).

Made in Italy, this dress really is a showstopper. What's more, the red wine shade is a huge trend this season, and this dress is so timeless you could wear it for plenty of special occasions.

The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry looked unbelievably chic thanks to the dress' figure-hugging fit and elegant draping from shoulder to ankle.

© Instagram Lady Amelia Spencer and her husband Greg Mallett looked wonderful at their friend Lexi's wedding

In the caption to her post, she penned: "Celebrating the most beautiful love story with our favourite people in the world," tagging the happy couple.

Lady Amelia's many bridal gowns

Though her second wedding anniversary is swiftly approaching, Lady Amelia's collection of bridal gowns from the multi-day event is still being unveiled.

In celebration of Lexi's birthday last month, Charles Spencer's daughter shared some throwback photos of the pair at Amelia's South Africa wedding.

The first snap showed the then-bride in her third wedding dress, a backless piece adorned with sequins, as she hugged her bridesmaid.

The second picture was taken around a swimming pool, either during a pre- or post-wedding event, where Amelia wore her fifth bridal gown, an ivory mini dress with a low V-neck, a buttoned bodice and long sleeves.

© Instagram Princess Diana's niece was pictured in her fifth wedding dress

The sister of Lady Kitty Spencer completed her outfit with a pair of gold chain heels and pink sunglasses.

Lady Eliza, Amelia's twin sister, followed her pink theme with a pair of matching sunglasses and a floral dress, while Lexi donned a hot pink mini-dress.

"Three weeks and we will be celebrating your wedding day," she wrote alongside the throwback pic.

Lady Amelia and Greg Mallett got married on 21 March 2023 at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa's Western Cape. The couple exclusively shared their wedding album with HELLO!.

At her wedding, the model wore two other dresses. The first was a Versace gown, featuring a two-and-a-half metre train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders. She added a stunning five-metre long, silk tulle veil and Jimmy Choo heels that perfectly rounded out the outfit.

For the reception, Lady Amelia hit the dancefloor in a Pronovias mini dress with puff shoulder and a sweetheart neckline.