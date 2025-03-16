Gwen Stefani makes statement with Blake Shelton at latest appearance after cryptic teases

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to share their love with their fans with their latest appearance together, despite being forced to spend time apart due to work conflicts.

Both musicians are in the thick of new music cycles, with Gwen releasing the deluxe version of her latest album, Bouquet, and Blake cryptically announcing a new era of his own.

In the midst of his ongoing Friends & Heroes Tour, the "Austin" hitmaker surprised fans with a visit from none other than Gwen herself.

She dropped in as a surprise guest during the Charleston stop of the tour on March 14, with the two performing their 2019 duet "Nobody But You," released two years before they tied the knot in Oklahoma in July 2021.

"Surprise!! charleston, we love you!!" Gwen captioned a clip of herself getting ready to hop onto the stage with her husband and a snippet of their show. She also was a guest on the tour's Greenville, South Carolina stop the night prior.

Over the weekend, Gwen's deluxe Bouquet version dropped with the bittersweet love ballad "Still Gonna Love You," and the singer shared her appreciation for her fans after the release.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake during their performance on stage in Charleston during Blake's "Friends & Heroes Tour"

"Feeling so grateful for all the love on bouquet deluxe and i'm still gonna love you," she penned on social media. "Every time [you] tag me in a reaction, a comment, an edit … I see it and I feel it. I made this music for me and for [you] to make it your own. It means everything."

Meanwhile, in the week leading up to the deluxe Bouquet release, Blake made a few cryptic social media posts as well, first simply sharing an orange square, and following that up with the letters "FRUO," and then the phrase "For Recreational Use Only."

As it turns out, that is the name for the country music singer's upcoming 13th studio album, his first since sharing last year that he was keen to take a step back from TV and focus on his music and a quieter life with loved ones.

The album is Blake's first since the 2021 release of Body Language, and also his first since his departure from The Voice in 2022, after being a coach on the show since its inception in 2011.

"It's been a long time since I've had a new album out so I'm thrilled to share that 'For Recreational Use Only' will be out May 9th!!!!" he penned alongside the official announcement, also revealing that the first track off the album.

© AKGS Gwen released the deluxe version of her latest album "Bouquet"

"PLUS, listen to my new song 'Let Him In Anyway' off the record now. I have been working on this music for years, and I'm beyond excited to finally share it with y'all!!"

During a recent conversation with Hook & Barrel Magazine, Blake confessed that while he loved having some time off making music to tend to his other passions, he wasn't ready to retire just yet, and was particularly thrilled with getting to tour.

© Instagram Blake announced a new album, his first in four years, coming this May

"It's the most fun I've had, from a concert standpoint, in my career," he says of his ongoing concert tour. "I open the show and perform, then throughout the night these other artists will make an appearance. It's really like a music festival all crammed into one night."