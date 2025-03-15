Meet Channing Tatum's gorgeous model girlfriend Inka Williams who's 19 years his junior

Channing Tatum has found himself a new girlfriend following his split from ex-fiancée Zoe Kravitz in October 2024.

The Magic Mike star, 44, is now in a relationship with Australian model, Inka Williams, who is 19 years Channing's junior.

The 25-year-old confirmed she is "very happy" with her new beau on March 12 after she landed in Melbourne ahead of Channing for their appearance at the Australian Grand Prix.

"I feel like I'm dating the king of England… actually he's way better," Inka told the Herald Sun. "I am very happy".

1/ 5 © Instagram Upbringing Inka was born in Melbourne, Australia, and raised in Bali. She said growing up on the tropical island has given her a "colorful and harmonious" perspective on life. Describing her upbringing, Inka told By Charlotte: "Growing up in Bali has made me a very compassionate person. I feel so connected to the culture and energy of this island. It's so sacred and deep. I think that's reflected in my day-to-day life and way of living."

2/ 5 © Getty Images Modeling Inka began her journey in front of the camera at just six months old and while she admits being a model isn't always good for her health; it has made her a "stronger" person. Speaking about growing up in the spotlight, Inka revealed: "Honestly, everything comes with a positive and a negative. Being in this industry has helped me build resilience and strength. "Staying close with my family and remembering my values has been the most important thing for me." She added: "It's definitely not always healthy being in this industry but it's made me stronger, and I've had to find a good balance between it all."

3/ 5 © Getty Images Business owner Inka was inspired by her mother to launch her own fashion line, She Is I, in 2019, with the intention to "continue my mother's legacy in design". "I was in bed one night overthinking and had this need to create timeless good quality, statement pieces that I wanted to create for myself & were missing in my wardrobe," she wrote on the brand's website. "Since I was a kid, my mother would always make me clothes… I always knew one day I would try my best to recreate those timeless pieces from her wardrobe."



4/ 5 © Instagram London life Inka left Bali to progress her modeling career in London after she was signed to top global agency IMG. Speaking about her move, Inka told Bonds: "I have of course had to acclimatise, both to the much cooler weather, but also to being in such a big city without beaches or waterfalls." Inka has struggled without the easy access to sun, sea, and sand, telling Grazia: "I really miss the ocean. It's hard for me to be somewhere not that hot, but it's a really good experience. "I grew up in a small bubble on an island that was mostly nature, so it's good for me to experience this part of the world. It's hard though," she added.