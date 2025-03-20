Demi Moore shares unseen photos of Bruce Willis amid heartbreaking health battle: 'We love you'

Demi Moore has always been open and honest about her close relationship with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, despite their split in 1998 after over a decade of marriage.

The Substance star, who shares three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with the Die Hard actor, previously said in an interview with Variety: "We will always be a family, just in a different form. For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love."

Marking Bruce's birthday on 19 March, Demi took to Instagram to share a gallery of heartwarming photos of her family. "Happy birthday, BW! We love you," she penned in the caption.

The photos gave fans an extremely rare insight into Bruce's health amid his ongoing diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

In one snap, Ben was surrounded by his three daughters and Demi as they all piled onto the couch together. In another sweet moment, the Pulp Fiction actor shared a kiss with his granddaughter, Louetta.

While Bruce didn't engage with the camera himself, one thing was clear from the touching family photos - the actor was surrounded by love on his milestone birthday.

"These photos make me so happy and so sad at the same time. We love you BW!" shared one fan, as another wrote: "A life lived right when you are surrounded with this kind of love... Bruce you are so special. Happy Birthday!"

A third fan chimed in on the post: "Love this so much. Your family is such an inspiration, truly. Compassion, kindness and unconditional love. I hope people are watching, with eyes wide open, on your trail blazing family. A blended and truly lovely life and you are all living it the way it should be lived. Kudos and much love to you and yours"

Bruce's wife, Emma Hemming Willis also took to Instagram to mark his special day, pleased with fans to rally round him amid the bittersweet occasion.

"It's Bruce's birthday, and if there's one thing I know, it's that there's no greater fan than a Bruce fan," Emma wrote in the caption."So flood him with all the love today – he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I'm so grateful that he has you."

Bruce was diagnosed with the terminal illness in February 2023, a year after receiving an initial diagnosis of aphasia, which rocked his blended family.

He shares two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with Emma, whom he married in 2009.