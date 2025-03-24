Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah's eye-watering 4-carat engagement ring revealed
Tallulah Willis attends the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Gala at the Taglyan Complex on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)© Amanda Edwards

The artist and designer took to Instagram to reveal the ring

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Tallulah Willis has unveiled her dazzling engagement ring in true romantic style, and it is every bit as enchanting and deeply personal as one might expect from the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

The artist and designer took to Instagram to reveal the ring that she co-created alongside luxury jeweller Karina Noel, describing it as 'warm, depthful, ancient' and imbued with the magic of her love story with fiancé Justin Acee.

The couple first announced their engagement in December, when Tallulah shared joyful images of Justin's proposal, complete with a temporary engagement band. But it turns out the ring in those initial snaps was not the real thing. The true ring, she explained to fans this month, had just arrived — and was worth the wait.

In a carousel of sun-kissed images and a softly lit video, Tallulah showed off her custom sparkler, a golden treasure with a vintage soul. 

The centre stone, an antique 4.03-carat old mine cut diamond in a rare honey champagne hue, catches the light with every movement. Set in a bold, sculptural band that evokes the elegance of ancient amphorae, the ring is as much a work of art as it is a symbol of love.

Tallulah's 4-carat engagement ring© Instagram
Tallulah's 4-carat engagement ring

"Never knew a ring could encapsulate a love so perfectly," Tallulah wrote alongside her post. "Warm, depthful, ancient. I’m blown away. Our design come to life is extraordinary."

She sweetly tagged Justin directly over the glittering stone, adding: "I choose you everyday my love @justinacee. I cannot wait to be your wife."

The creation of the ring was a deeply personal journey for Tallulah. She worked hand in hand with Karina Noel to ensure every detail carried emotional weight. 

tallulah willis and justin acee kissing after engagement© Instagram
Justin proposed at Tallulah's family home in Idaho

On her own Instagram, Karina teased that she would share more about the design process soon, but she did confirm that the centre stone is indeed a rare antique diamond. When asked by a follower if the gem was citrine, Karina replied, "An antique diamond! A rare honey champagne color. Insane."

In the comments of her own post, Tallulah revealed that the diamond is not just antique but an old mine cut — a style known for its romantic, hand-cut facets and historical charm.

tallulah willis justin acee holding hands© Getty Images
Tallulah Willis (L) and Justin Acee

In a follow-up video diary, Tallulah spoke further about the significance of the ring and the inspiration behind its shape. Holding the piece up to the camera, she mused. 

"It reminds me of amphora, the way shoulders are, which is that very beautiful Greek vase, very femme, very beautiful. I love imbuing an item or an object or a piece or a sliver of something with magic, because it’s just so beautiful."

Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis pose backstage as Rumer makes her broadway debut as "Roxie Hart" in Broadway's Chicago© Bruce Glikas
Rumer Willis, father Bruce Willis, sister Tallulah Belle Willis, mother Demi Moore and sister Scout LaRue Willis

With emotion in her voice, she added, "My ring is here and it’s really so special. I want to talk about totems. You imbued this piece with our love!"

