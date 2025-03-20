The Residence actor Randall Park's famous wife he proposed to at a steakhouse 

Randall Park is just one of the big names making up the cast of Netflix's latest new show, The Residence.

The new series has been delivered from the mind of the famed Shondaland production company, the creators behind Bridgerton and Grey's Anatomy, to name a few.

So it's likely that the mystery drama – based on the book of the same name by Kate Anderson Brower – will be highly popular.

© FilmMagic Randall Park at the world premiere of Netflix's "The Residence"

It stars Orange Is the New Black actress Uzo Aduba, as well as Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson and Randall Park.

Randall will be a familiar face to those who are fans of comedy.

The actor is perhaps best known for his role in the sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat, for which he won a Critics Choice Award.

He's also starred in Veep, Always Be My Maybe and multiple projects in the Marvel franchise.

But when he's not blossoming in his acting career, he's a proud father and husband. Randall is married to fellow actress, Jae Suh Pak, who you'll definitely recognize.

Here's what we know about Jae, their family and their ultra-private wedding…

© Getty Images Randall Park is married to Jae Suh Park

Who is Randall Park married to?

Randall is married to Jae Suh Park. The couple first crossed paths in 2008 when they both attended a charity event for local theater in Los Angeles but weren't formally introduced.

Randall recalled to LA Weekly how he then bumped Jae again at an audition where they soon got chatting.

© FilmMagic Randall Park and Jae Suh Park attend the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "Joy Ride"

Randall plucked up the courage to ask for her number and invited her to his birthday party.

After accepting his invitation, it wasn't long before the lovebirds made it official.

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Jae Suh Park and Randall Park attend the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California

Jae Suh Park has been acting since the early 2000s without breakout roles in shows like ER, How I Met Your Mother, and The League. She also played Randall's on-screen wife in The Mindy Project in two episodes.

Nowadays, she's perhaps best known for starring in Netflix original series, Friends From College, but she's also had roles in Never Have I Ever and The Big Short.

© FilmMagic Randall Park and Jae Suh Park attends the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Randall and Jae's marriage and children

The couple tied the knot in 2009 after only a year of dating. Randall got down on one knee while eating at a steakhouse restaurant in LA and they got hitched that August, according to People.

Although the couple have kept the details of their big day private, they have shared the occasional insight into their wedding day, particularly on anniversaries.

Randall and Jae married in 2009

In 2021, Jae shared a sweet image on her Instagram of the newlyweds while they were having their first dance as husband and wife.

Jae looked stunning in a beaded, spaghetti strap dress with her hair in a low-bun, while Randall looked super smart in a grey-blue shirt, tie and matching waistcoat.

© Instagram Randall and Jae are parents to a daughter, Ruby

"Still sweeping me off my feet, stepping on my toes, invading my space and holding me tight. Best dance partner ever," she accompanied the snap.

In 2012, Randall and Jae became first-time parents when they welcomed their daughter, Ruby Louise. The couple typically conceal their daughter's face when sharing photos on Instagram but they have opened up about raising a child while being in the public eye.

© WireImage Randall is starring in Netflix's new show, The Residence

Discussing how their daughter might cope with having actor parents, Jae said: "She's only known that her whole life. She's seen us on TV since she was a baby, she's come and visited us on set," she said.

"I think she probably just thinks everybody’s parents are on TV. She honestly doesn't think it's special and I think she couldn't care less what we do. That's just her normal."