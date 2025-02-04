Demi Moore’s resemblance to daughter Tallulah leaves fans stunned in never-before-seen photos

Demi Moore has ushered in her daughter Tallulah's 31st birthday with a slew of sweet snaps that highlight the uncanny resemblance between the pair.

The Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, beginning with adorable baby pictures of Tallulah and ending with a current family portrait. The first photograph depicted a baby Tallulah looking away from the camera as her wispy blonde locks stole the show.

Another snap sees the 31-year-old ooze style as she lays down to pose for a snap in an art exhibition. Tallulah donned a fur coat with grey sweatpants while adding a pop of color with a pink baseball cap and matching Mary Jane flats.

Further photos revealed the mother-and-daughter duo's facial likeness as they posed beside each other. Tallulah can be seen smiling for the camera in between her mother, Demi, and father Bruce Willis. The Substance star coordinated with her daughter as the pair donned matching black tops while the Die Hard actor opted for a white shirt adorned with tropical-inspired prints.

Demi captioned the heartfelt tribute: "My baby is 31 today! Happy Birthday my sweet magical angel! Love you to the moon @buuski!"

Social media followers were quick to flock to the comment section to share their surprise at Demi's strong resemblance to her daughter. One fan wrote: "This photo really shows how Tallulah looks like her mom. Usually I only see Bruce."

Another user penned: "A dope parent combination."

It's set to be a big year for Bruce and Demi's middle child after she announced her engagement to her partner Justin Acee back in December. Tallulah posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showing off her jaw-dropping engagement ring after Justin got down on one knee at her family home in Idaho.

Tallulah captioned the post: "everyday @justinacee."

Demi and her ex-husband Bruce tied the knot in 1987 and split in 2000. The former couple share three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Tallulah also posted a tribute to her mom on social media after the actress received her first Oscar nomination at the age of 62.

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," Demi said in a statement given to the press.

"I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."

Demi's daughters reposted the statement, with Tallulah also sharing a snap of her mom with Elizabeth Taylor in 1997. "In great company.. iconic Oscar winner Elizabeth Taylor with first time OSCAR NOMINEE @demimoore !! Bursting for you and the art you’ve created maman I love u," wrote Tallulah.