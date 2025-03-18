Justin Theroux's bride's second pink Victoria Beckham wedding dress everyone missed

Justin Theroux's bride Nicole Brydon Bloom wore not one but two stunning Victoria Beckham wedding dresses for her beachside nuptials in Mexico.

Over the three-day celebrations, Nicole showed off different aspects of her style, from "elegant" to "sexy." The weekend kicked off with a bonfire on the beach, which saw the bride wear a pale pink slip dress from her friend and former Spice Girls star.

"It felt so light and elegant on the beach," she told Vogue of the gown, which featured VB's trademark spaghetti straps and applique lace detailing – much like the liquid silver mother-of-the-groom dress she wore to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding with Nicola Peltz.

At the time, the fashion designer said the metallic versions "echo the glamour of ’40s Hollywood, but with the boldness of the ’70s club scene", but her baby pink design for Nicole was a feminine yet unconventional bridal look.

© Insstagram Victoria Beckham wore a similar slip dress to her son Brooklyn's wedding in 2022

"My stylist Thomas Carter Phillips pulled a funky pair of silver Manolo Blahnik heels which were perfect for photos, but I ended up barefoot in the sand for most of the night – a running theme!" she added.

Nicole wore her long brunette hair down in a relaxed style for the pre-wedding party, before swapping her look for a more sleek hairdo and contrasting flowing bridal gown for the ceremony.

© Elisabetta A. Villa Justin's wife Nicole Brydon Bloom wore two VB wedding dresses

As she exchanged vows on the windy beach, Nicole's ivory custom gown – which was also from Victoria – billowed behind her. It was made up of a lace skirt, a tulle peplum waist, a sheer overlay and caped detail flowing from her shoulders.

Explaining how she came to work with David Beckham's wife, whom she met in 2024, she said: "On a weekend upstate with some friends, Victoria Beckham sweetly asked what I was planning to wear."

© Getty The couple started dating in 2022

Nicole explained that they had a similar idea about her "flowy" gown. "I showed her a few of my options and she suddenly, and hilariously, started describing what she envisioned for my gown – something more ethereal, flowy, and light for the sand, with tulle and soft flowers – it sounded like a dream."

Nicole said she "adored Victoria’s style" and gushed about the finished design, which she paired with custom Manolo Blahnik sandals. "The dress was perfect – elegant and timeless while also youthful and just a little sexy."

© Getty Justin was previously married to Jennifer Aniston

This marked American Psycho actor Justin's second wedding, as he was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018.

Five years after his divorce, Justin met Nicole through their mutual friend Louisa Jacobson at a private party at The Nines bar in Manhatten. The couple got engaged in Italy eighteen months later.