Princess Anne models 50+ year jewel for new appearance

The Princess Royal cut an elegant figure as she was joined by the King at a palace reception – and brought back a brooch she's owned for at least five decades.
Anne, 74, sported a belted forest green dress for the annual Butler Trust Awards ceremony at St James's Palace on Tuesday - which recognises criminal justice workers.
She teamed the pleated ensemble with a pair of gloves and a white and green patterned silk scarf.
While Anne has a penchant for pearls, this time she opted for a delicate gold chain necklace and a pair of drop earrings.
Pinned to her dress was a striking gold and diamond brooch, shaped like a knotted ribbon.
According to The Court Jeweller, the accessory has actually been in Anne's jewellery box since at least 1969 and the Princess has worn it for several notable occasions over the years – including for her 70th birthday portraits in 2020.
The Princess was first photographed wearing the brooch when the royal family welcomed Apollo 8 mission Commander, Colonel Frank Borman, to Buckingham Palace in 1969.
Anne has also chosen to wear the jewel on a visit to Washington D.C. in 2014, the Anzac Day service in 2015 and at Royal Ascot.
The origin of the piece is not known, but given how much the Princess wears it, it's clearly one of her favourites.
Awards ceremony
The Princess Royal presented the awards at the ceremony in her role as patron of the Butler Trust.
The awards recognise and celebrate outstanding people working in prisons, probation and youth justice across the UK.
Among the recipients were Jonathan Firth, a prison officer at HMP Swaleside, a men's high security prison on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, who was awarded the Princess Royal's Prize for Outstanding Achievement.
The Butler Trust Awards were launched in 1985, in memory of former home secretary, Richard Austen Butler.
Anne has been its patron since the creation of the honours and has hosted the prize giving ceremony every year since.
The Trust works to promote excellence in UK prisons, probation, and youth justice by recognising and celebrating outstanding practice, and supporting the development of good practice through awards, training, and resources.