Duchess Sophie appears two inches taller thanks to genius trick

The Duchess of Edinburgh's style is often a masterclass in effortless elegance. From her tailored power suits to feminine flared dresses and sculpting coat dresses, Sophie has firmly cemented her reputation as being one of the best-dressed royal ladies.

Stepping out in Bristol on 20 March to visit the world-leading University of Bristol research labs, the wife of Prince Edward proved her sartorial excellence in a plaid wool-blend blazer and high-rise trousers from New York-based fashion label, Vince.

The grey ensemble was anything but dull, complete with a double-breasted finish on the jacket and elegant pleats on her trousers.

Sophie pulls a royal styling trick © Photos via University of Bristol / James Allen The Duchess of Edinburgh wore shoes that perfectly matched her grey power suit The Duchess, 60, utilised the ultimate styling technique to elongate her frame, sliding into 'Tango Taupe Suede Pumps' from royally-loved brand Penelope Chilvers. The result? A seamless, statuesque effect that gave the illusion of added height. This clever trick - matching footwear to trousers - creates an uninterrupted leg line, effortlessly refining the overall aesthetic. Had she opted for a darker shoe, the contrast would have disrupted the flow of her silhouette, making the look feel less polished.

Royal footwear View post on X The mother-of-two isn't the only royal to opt for a genius footwear hack when it comes to perfecting royal dressing. The Princess of Wales also follows an unusual styling rule when it comes to choosing her footwear.

© WireImage The Princess of Wales has been known to wear two different shoe sizes Kate buys her heels in two different sizes, between a 38.5 and a 39 (or a 5.5 and a 6 in British sizing). The Princess has never shared exactly why she does this, but it would come as no surprise if comfort is the main reason she fluctuates between shoe sizes.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wearing her Jimmy Choo heels The royal's size choice appears to vary depending on the brand - her Jimmy Choo 'Georgia' navy pumps and her red carpet 'Vamp' strappy sandals are in a 38.5. She even goes down to a size 38 in Rupert Sanderson designs - though the brand advises sizing down on its website. Meanwhile, Kate wears a 39 in her L.K.Bennett 'Agata' sandals, which feature a peep toe and a bow detail at the ankle.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB