Duchess Sophie is a siren in red gravity-defying wedding guest dress and Hollywood hair

Duchess Sophie parties in gravity-defying wedding guest dress and Hollywood hair
Prince Edward's wife joined Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding gala

Sophie Wessex in a red dress © Max Mumby/Indigo
Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Royals from across the world flocked to London in their finery in April 2011 to celebrate the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding.

Guests such as Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie had to ensure they had prepared more than one black-tie outfit for the historic occasion. Before witnessing the ceremony on 29 April, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were pictured at a pre-wedding gala dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Sophie Wessex in a red dress smiling next to her husband© Guibbaud-Mousse-Nebinger-Orban/ABACA/Shutterstock

Lady in red

Sophie's go-to blues and neutrals were nowhere to be seen as she stepped out in an eye-catching ruby gown with thick straps and structured pleats at the V-neck.

Edward also dressed to impress, donning a black tuxedo, a crisp white shirt and a bow tie.

Prince Edward in a tuxedo with his wife Sophie in a red dress© Julian Parker

Hollywood hair

The royal looked like Hollywood royalty as she hit the red carpet with her blonde hair styled in va-va-voom curls which she held away from her face in the wind. She added dazzling accessories including drop earrings, a diamond necklace, platform heels and a silver clutch.

Sophie Wessex with red nail polish© GLYN KIRK

Bold beauty look

Beauty-wise, Sophie completed her glamorous evening look with cherry nails – rare for royal ladies who tend to stick to nude and pale pink hues – and long lashes that emphasised her eyes.

Crown Princess Victoria in red satin with husband© Getty

Gala attendees

Sophie was not the only guest to embody a lady in red. Much like the British royal, Crown Princess Victoria from Sweden stepped out in a crimson ruched gown that flattered her figure, alongside a silver clutch and diamond accessories.

Princess Eugenie in a black V-neck dress and heels© Pascal Le Segretain

Keeping it classic

Another popular colour was classic black, with Princess Eugenie rocking a corset evening gown with a cowl neck, an embellished flower on the strap and a flowing skirt, which she teamed with patent stiletto heels.

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips in matching black outfits© Danny Martindale

LBD moment

Zara Tindall also amped up the glamour in a floor-length, one-shouldered gown and a beehive-style French twist.

Princess Beatrice in a sequinned mermaid gown© Getty

Glamorous guests

Other guests at the lavish event included the late Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Queen Letizia of Spain. The bride and groom, however, were spending the night privately preparing for their big day.

Kate and William's wedding

The following day, Sophie chose a more muted ensemble as she watched Prince William and Princess Kate exchange vows at Westminster Cathedral.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for engagement photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England. © Getty
Kate and Prince William got engaged in 2010

Her monochromatic look consisted of a beige jacket with an embellished waist-cinching belt and intricate sleeves, a matching knee-length pencil skirt with a headband adorned with flowers and feathers. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits

William and Kate had met at the University of St Andrews in 2001 and became close friends before their relationship turned romantic. Following an on-off eight-year romance, William proposed in Kenya with his late mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

In their engagement interview, he told Tom Bradby: "It's my mother's engagement ring so I thought it was quite nice because obviously she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all - this was my way of keeping her close to it all."

Trees lined the altar at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011© Getty
The royal wedding took place at Westminster Abbey in April 2011

