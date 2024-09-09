Duchess Sophie is a siren in red gravity-defying wedding guest dress and Hollywood hair

Royals from across the world flocked to London in their finery in April 2011 to celebrate the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding.

Guests such as Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie had to ensure they had prepared more than one black-tie outfit for the historic occasion. Before witnessing the ceremony on 29 April, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were pictured at a pre-wedding gala dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Guibbaud-Mousse-Nebinger-Orban/ABACA/Shutterstock Lady in red Sophie's go-to blues and neutrals were nowhere to be seen as she stepped out in an eye-catching ruby gown with thick straps and structured pleats at the V-neck. Edward also dressed to impress, donning a black tuxedo, a crisp white shirt and a bow tie.

© Julian Parker Hollywood hair The royal looked like Hollywood royalty as she hit the red carpet with her blonde hair styled in va-va-voom curls which she held away from her face in the wind. She added dazzling accessories including drop earrings, a diamond necklace, platform heels and a silver clutch.

© GLYN KIRK Bold beauty look Beauty-wise, Sophie completed her glamorous evening look with cherry nails – rare for royal ladies who tend to stick to nude and pale pink hues – and long lashes that emphasised her eyes.

© Getty Gala attendees Sophie was not the only guest to embody a lady in red. Much like the British royal, Crown Princess Victoria from Sweden stepped out in a crimson ruched gown that flattered her figure, alongside a silver clutch and diamond accessories.

© Pascal Le Segretain Keeping it classic Another popular colour was classic black, with Princess Eugenie rocking a corset evening gown with a cowl neck, an embellished flower on the strap and a flowing skirt, which she teamed with patent stiletto heels.

© Danny Martindale LBD moment Zara Tindall also amped up the glamour in a floor-length, one-shouldered gown and a beehive-style French twist.

© Getty Glamorous guests Other guests at the lavish event included the late Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Queen Letizia of Spain. The bride and groom, however, were spending the night privately preparing for their big day.

Kate and William's wedding

The following day, Sophie chose a more muted ensemble as she watched Prince William and Princess Kate exchange vows at Westminster Cathedral.

© Getty Kate and Prince William got engaged in 2010

Her monochromatic look consisted of a beige jacket with an embellished waist-cinching belt and intricate sleeves, a matching knee-length pencil skirt with a headband adorned with flowers and feathers.

William and Kate had met at the University of St Andrews in 2001 and became close friends before their relationship turned romantic. Following an on-off eight-year romance, William proposed in Kenya with his late mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

In their engagement interview, he told Tom Bradby: "It's my mother's engagement ring so I thought it was quite nice because obviously she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all - this was my way of keeping her close to it all."

© Getty The royal wedding took place at Westminster Abbey in April 2011

