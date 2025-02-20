Duchess Sophie was resplendent in rule-breaking wedding guest dress and bridal tiara

Three years after she wed Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh recycled her bridal tiara at another royal wedding.

Sophie (née Rhys-Jones) was pictured in Trondheim on 24 May 2002 for the wedding of Princess Martha Louise of Norway – who is now married to American shaman Durek Verrett – and her late first husband Ari Behn.

In a departure from her go-to floral or feminine lace styles, Sophie opted for a unique gown made up of champagne satin and black triangular shapes travelling from the left side of her body.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Sophie wore a strapless gown to Princess Martha Louise's wedding with her late first husband Ari

She also appeared to break unspoken royal style rules with the strapless design baring her shoulders, but she carried a matching cream shawl to cover up during the church service.

In terms of accessories, Sophie added a pearl choker and matching earrings, completing her look with her wedding tiara.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The former PR boss accessorised with her bridal tiara, which sparkled as she looked up at Martha Louise's wedding fireworks

Sophie had worn the Anthemion Tiara on her big day on 19 June 1999 in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. All eyes were on the former PR boss as she walked down the aisle in a silk organza coat dress embellished with 325,000 pearls and crystal beads and designed by Samantha Shaw.

© Anwar Hussein Sophie wore the anthium tiara with pearls from Prince Edward on her wedding day

Atop her blonde pixie cut sat the gifted headpiece from the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was thought to have been made with detachable jewels from part of Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet made in 1853.

Sophie went on to recycle the tiara for many other big occasions, including Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit's nuptials in 2001, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding with Daniel Westling in 2011, and Prince Albert II of Monaco's big day with Princess Charlene in 2011.

© Getty Sophie wore her wedding tiara once again for Crown Prince Haakon of Norway's wedding

When she's not attending royal weddings, Sophie's style is epitomised by sharp tailoring, which she carried through from her business attire in pre-royal life, alongside feminine midi dresses and the occasional boho ensemble.

Sophie – who shares two children Lady Louise, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13, with Prince Edward – opened up about her style icons during a virtual call with the British Fashion Council in 2021.

When asked whose style she most admires, the royal replied: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning."

