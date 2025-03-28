Gogglebox fans perplexed by Dave and Shirley's unconventional wedding photo 

Gogglebox couple Dave and Shirley Griffiths have been fan favourites of the show since 2015 thanks to their humour, but they looked far more serious on their wedding day back in 1976.

To mark their 45th wedding anniversary in 2020, the couple shared a throwback photo of the moment they signed the marriage schedule. Dressed in a brown suit, Dave sported long wavy hair in a middle parting as he stood behind his bride, who was sitting on a chair in her floaty bridal gown.

© Instagram Dave and Shirley Griffiths shared a throwback wedding photo on their anniversary

The ivory frock had a scoop neckline, an empire silhouette, flutter sleeves, and a long skirt which appears to have a delicate print. She topped her brunette curls with a white veiled hat as she looked to the camera with a straight face.

Alongside the snap, Shirley wrote on X: "45 years tomorrow, this girl wished upon a star and her dreams came true. Happy anniversary darling."

© Channel 4 Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley Griffiths live in Caerphilly

Fans didn't fail to notice their seriousness in the photo, with one joking: "You could have smiled," and another adding: "You don’t look very happy on this!! Happy Anniversary!"

Another noted their demeanour is in stark contrast to their TV appearances, remarking: "Congratulations to you both. The secret to a happy marriage is having a sense of humour."

Childhood sweethearts

© Dave Griffiths/Instagram The couple met in school

The couple reminisced about their meeting at school on an episode of Gogglebox. "You might not know, but I was rather rotund when I was a boy," Dave said, and Shirley replied: "I remember. Well, I was in the same school as you."

He then recalled she was admired for her figure, telling his wife: "All I remember from you being at school was being big-breasted."

© Instagram Dave and Shirley share two children Gemma and Simon

While she jokingly shut her husband's comments down, calling them "disgusting," he added: "You were very well endowed, Shirley. Not that it made any impression on me."

The couple live in Caerphilly with their daughter Gemma and son Simon, who prefer to remain off-camera.

While they keep their home life fairly private, Dave and Shirley often mark their anniversary with a public tribute.

Back in 2023, Dave shared a snap of his wife on holiday alongside the gushing caption: "Happy anniversary to my lovely wife 47 years she deserves a medal #gogglebox #anniversary."