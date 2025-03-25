 Gogglebox star ties the knot with long-term partner

Congratulations are in order as Gogglebox star Josh Tapper has married his long-time partner, Hannah. The reality star, 27, is known and loved for appearing alongside his family on the Channel 4 sensation, before departing in 2017.

Sharing the news of his nuptials, Josh's sister, Amy Tapper, has posted a carousel of photos from the wedding, calling it an "incredible day" and officially welcoming Hannah to the family following her nine-year relationship with Josh.

The bride and groom, who announced their engagement in March 2024, have also given fans a glimpse of their ceremony and reception, uploading footage taken by their wedding videographer, Michael Pearl, to Instagram.

Tagged in the caption, it was revealed that Josh and Hannah had chosen the five-star Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington for their elegant ceremony. Hailing from a close family, it was hardly surprising that Amy was among the couple's bridal party.

© Channel 4 The Tapper family departed Gogglebox for good in 2018

In a sweet photo, Gogglebox fans were delighted to glimpse Josh and Amy's parents – Nikki, 51, and Jonathan, 56 – in a family snap.

The entire Tapper family has officially left the programme, with Nikki and Jonathan walking away one year after Josh left for a job in the Cabinet Office. Speaking with The Sun, Nikki revealed that they made their exit when both Josh and Amy no longer had the time to shoot with work and university etc.

© @amytappsx/Instagram Nikki and Jonathan Tapper decided to leave when Josh and Amy were no longer able to film episodes

"Our circumstances changed. It was a shame but it just wasn't possible for us to film the show any more," she said in 2023. "The best thing about doing Gogglebox, for all of us, is that we got to spend so much time together as a family, which we would never ever have otherwise.

"Who sits for that amount of time with their teenage kids on a Friday or Saturday night? I do miss it, especially in times like this, where we're all together." While she teased that she'd "never say never" to a return, Nikki and her family are yet to pop up in new episodes.

In the years since they left Gogglebox, Josh has continued to flourish in his political career and even ran as Labour's candidate in Hertsmere in 2024, narrowly missing out on the coveted seat. Meanwhile, Amy has accrued an impressive Instagram following and has been posting frequently about her weight loss journey.

As for Nikki, the mum-of-two has been working as a nursery manager, according to her Instagram bio. Posting about Josh's wedding on Monday, Nikki was beaming with pride in the caption. Alongside a video of herself and Jonathan walking their son down the aisle, she penned: "My heart has never been fuller. The most magical day ever. I cannot put into words the overwhelming feeling of pure joy, gratitude and love.

"I have never felt so proud standing underneath the chuppah watching our darling Josh marry the love of his life, his beautiful bride Hannah. It was beyond our wildest dreams and we feel truly blessed to have the most incredible and amazing family and friends who all celebrated with us and helped us make it so special."