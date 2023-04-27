Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford's bride Paige's backless wedding dress as you've never seen it

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford and his wife Paige, née Yeomans, are approaching their second wedding anniversary, but they have only released a handful of photos since they tied the knot in May 2021.

For their secret beachside ceremony, the bride looked stunning in a simple sleeveless wedding dress with a fitted waist and an A-line skirt, but we hadn't realised how show-stopping the back was until now!

Paige shared two romantic photos of her big day on Instagram to mark her six-month wedding anniversary. The first showed the newlyweds grinning at one another with Paige facing away from the camera, revealing the thick straps leading to a scoop back, finished with an oversized statement bow and covered buttons.

Her long hair was styled in glamorous curls that cascaded down her back with the front section twisted into a half-updo. Meanwhile, Pete couldn't keep the smile off his face in the sunset photos, wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and pale blue tie.

© Instagram Pete Sandiford shares son Jimmy with his wife Paige

"22.05.21 When your best friend doubles up as the best husband," Paige captioned the photos, which were quickly met with compliments from her followers. "Oh well if it isn’t the most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen," one commented, and a second wrote: "You look beautiful and both look so happy xx." Meanwhile, Pete's sister and fellow Gogglebox star Sophie took the opportunity to pen a heartfelt message to her new sister-in-law, writing: "Love you pahjy xxx."

Pete similarly marked their anniversary with a photo next to the sea, which he sweetly captioned: "Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world @paigesandiford_."

Paige later shared a snap to mark her cousin Amy's wedding, which saw her flash her engagement and wedding rings. Against the backdrop of the sunny coast, Paige posed in a black top, pink belted shorts and brown pearl-encrusted Zara flip-flops alongside a diamond ring, nestled next to what appears to be an eternity band.

The couple are parents to son Jimmy, and they announced they are expecting their second child in December 2022.

