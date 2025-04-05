Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney's $150k 'eternal love' ring she's forced to hand back to ex
Sydney Sweeney looking over left shoulder posing for photographers at premiere© Getty Images

The White Lotus actress and Jonathan Davino are said to have called it quits

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, are said to have called off their engagement.

After their love blossomed in 2018, Jonathan got down on one knee in 2022 to ask the White Lotus actress to be his wife.

However, after three years of planning a wedding, the nuptials are no more.

sydney sweeney at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party © WireImage
Sydney Sweeney and her fiance Jonathan Davino have called off their engagement, People reports

Neither Sydney nor Jonathan, who were due to marry next month, have commented publicly on the break-up, however, People exclusively reports that the couple decided to call off their engagement after facing trouble in paradise for "a long time".

The report also states that Sydney, who is currently filming a movie adaptation of The Housemaid, is now throwing herself headfirst into work. 

What's more, she's also been photographed out in public with her ring finger noticeably bare.

Sydney Sweeney's $150k 'eternal love' ring she's handed back to fiancé

Although we don't know the reasons why Sydney and Jonathan decided to call off their wedding, the star is evidently no longer wearing her ring.

Fans of the Euphoria star will know, however, that Sydney preferred to keep her love life private and wasn't always seen wearing her ring in public. 

Sydney Sweeney exits restaurant dressed in all black with then-fiance Jonathan Davino following closely behind© GC Images
The Euphoria actress pictured with Jonathan in December 2024

The last time she was photographed in public wearing it was December 2024.

Diamond experts at Steven Stone have shared their insight on the sparkler, which is said to be worth $150,000 (£130,000).

close up of engagement ring on Sydney Sweeney as she walks in New York in December 2024© GC Images
Jewellery experts valued the White Lotus star's ring at $150,000

Maxwell Stone commented: "Jonathan proposed to Sydney with a stunning solitaire engagement piece, showcasing a four-carat round brilliant-cut diamond set in elegant rose gold."

The jewellery expert also added how the ring was more than a symbol of love, it was a symbol of their bond that will always exist in some form, even in the past tense.

Sydney Sweeney posed in oyster-hued corset dress© Getty
The Anyone But You star has not spoken out about the split

"The round-cut diamond, known for its timeless elegance, symbolises eternal love with its seamless, never-ending shape. Though Sydney and Jonathan's wedding is no longer taking place, the actress's ring remains a reflection of the bond they shared - a connection that cannot be erased."

He added: "Rose gold engagement rings have become increasingly popular among celebrities, admired for their romantic, vintage-inspired appeal, with stars like Blake Lively and Leighton Meester opting for the warm, feminine hue."

Sydney and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell were subject to fan rumours and whispers that they had struck up a relationship while filming their movie. 

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney laughing together at Anyone But You premiere© WireImage
Glen Powell and Sydney were subject to relationship rumors, something they both denied

However, both parties have consistently denied this, with Sydney even poking fun at the rumors during a skit on SNL.

However, the actors did have a reunion in Dallas recently when Sydney was photographed attending his sister's wedding.

Glen, on the other hand, ended his relationship with model Gigi Paris in 2023. The breakup was confirmed after Gigi unfollowed Sydney on social media, adding fuel to the ongoing rumors.

Who is Sydney Sweeney's ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino?

Sydney's ex-fiance is a film producer who has worked on many titles, including The Caretaker and The Players Table. It's thought that the pair met in the industry. 

