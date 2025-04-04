Beyonce and Jay-Z's strict and challenging wedding guest rule as they celebrate 17th anniversary

Beyonce and Jay-Z had strict rules for guests lucky enough to score an invite to their April 4, 2008 wedding.

The couple – who celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Friday – opted against an over-the-top production for their special day, instead choosing to hold their wedding at Jay-Z's 13,500-square-foot TriBeCa penthouse.

It was an intimate affair, with only 40 guests invited, including Beyonce's parents, Tina and Matthew Knowles, and her sister Solange. Jay-Z's mom, grandmother, sister, and niece were also there.

A-list friends like Beyonce's Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin witnessed the couple exchange vows, but they were given strict instructions before the ceremony.

Before the ceremony even began, guests were asked to hand over their phones to ensure no photographs or recordings of the couple were captured. Beyonce and Jay-Z were so intent on keeping their wedding private that they even had their inner-circle arrive discreetly at the venue. While guests may have been forbidden from taking pictures or filming, there was a crew on hand to capture the intimate day – but it would take Beyonce and Jay-Z six years to share any details with fans.

In June 2014, the couple kicked off their On The Run tour in Miami and included footage from their wedding day in the production. Snippets from their nuptials were aired on screens around the stadium and included the moment Jay Z placed a wedding ring on his bride's finger after the couple exchanged vows, and afterwards walking back down the aisle, congratulated by their family and friends. In January 2014, Beyonce finally spoke about the wedding, telling Essence magazine: "What Jay and I have is real. It's not about interviews or getting the right photo op. It's real. "We've been together a long time. We always knew it would happen," she added of their marriage. Beyonce revealed she wanted a small and intimate wedding because she's not a "traditional" woman, and having it be "her day" wasn't something she needed. "It's been my day so many days already," she explained.

Jay-Z's penthouse was transformed for the big day, with the couple exchanging vows in a huge tent that was erected in the living room. The space was filled with flowers, including 70,000 white dendrobium orchids that were flown in from Thailand, candles, branches, and crystal icicles to keep with the white, winter wonderland aesthetic. "It looked like a palace," florist Amy Vongpitaka told People.

Beyonce first unveiled a glimpse of her dress in her video album "Live at Roseland: Elements of 4" in 2011. The stunning white strapless gown was designed by her mother – who created many of her stage outfits – and featured a sweetheart neckline, a ruched fitted bodice, and a dramatic full skirt with a floor-sweeping train, which she paired with a long veil.

The celebrations continued in Jay-Z's home, where guests were entertained by music from the couple's longtime friend, DJ Cassidy. "It was literally just me, the entire party, from beginning to end," he told the Drink Champs podcast in June 2024. "I don't think there was any talk of music other than the first dance and the entrance songs – those songs the bride and groom choose – there was no discussion of music because I had been doing this with him for years. I think they were coming to me for me to do me."