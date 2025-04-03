Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eric Clapton's controversial love life: from his two marriages to the affairs that bore two kids
Subscribe
Eric Clapton's controversial love life: from his two marriages to the affairs that bore two kids
Musician Eric Clapton attends "Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars" press conference during 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada© Getty Images

Eric Clapton's controversial love life: from his two marriages to the affairs that bore two kids

The "Tears in Heaven" and "Layla" singer has welcomed five kids with three women

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Eric Clapton is one of the most recognizable figures in the music industry not just for his influence on the world of rock and songwriting, but also his private life.

The English rocker, who turned 80 on Sunday, has lived a very public life since his debut in the 1960s, and his dating history in particular has often turned heads.

From the messy circumstances leading to his first marriage, to the relationships that resulted in his first two children, here's a breakdown of Eric's love life over the decades…

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 10 celebrity couples who have aged like fine wine
London:Alice Ormsby-Gore, 17, youngest daughter of Lord Harlech, former British Ambassador to Washington, and Eric Clapton, lead guitarist in Blind Faith pop group and one of the top rock musicians, pose on a set of London steps Sept. 18th after announcing their engagement. The loving cup that Clapton is holding seems quite appropriate. 9/19/1969© Getty Images

Alice Ormsby-Gore

In the late 1960s, Eric met Alice Ormsby-Gore, a British aristocrat and the daughter of the 5th Baron of Harlech. She was in her late teens while he was in his early 20s.

The couple quickly struck up an on-and-off relationship, marred by the musician's own growing infatuation with his songwriting partner George Harrison's wife, and they were also avid heroin users. She was often branded his fiancée, although those reports were never confirmed.

In 1974, they officially called it quits due to Eric's decision to pursue another relationship. Alice tragically passed away from a heroin overdose in 1995 at the age of 42, but remained close with Eric's family until her passing.

English guitarist and singer Eric Clapton with model Pattie Boyd, the wife of George Harrison of the Beatles, UK, 14th November 1974. Boyd's divorce from Harrison was finalized in 1977 and she married Clapton in 1979© Getty Images

Pattie Boyd

English model and photographer Pattie Boyd, now 81, was married to Beatles member George Harrison when she caught Eric's eye. He quickly developed strong feelings for her despite her marriage and his collaborations with George.

In 1977, after both had admitted to several affairs, she and George were divorced, and she married Eric in 1979. However, their relationship quickly began to sour, due in part to both their struggles with alcoholism and the "Layla" singer's sexual abuse.

Eric carried out numerous affairs during his marriage, complicated by the couple's attempts to have children through IVF resulting in several miscarriages. In 1987, she left him, and they were divorced in 1989. She met property developer Rod Weston in 1991, and they got married in 2015.

Lory Del Santo and Eric Clapton are seen leaving San Lorenzo, circa 1988, in London, England.© Getty Images

Yvonne Kelly and Lory Del Santo

While Eric had several affairs during his marriage to Pattie, the two most notable were with Yvonne Kelly and Lory Del Santo. He met Yvonne, manager of AIR Studios Montserrat, in 1984 and they began a relationship, despite both being married at the time.

They welcomed a daughter named Ruth in 1985, whose existence was kept from the public until 1991. Soon after, Eric began an affair with Italian model and actress Lory Del Santo, resulting in the birth of their son Conor in 1986.

Conor tragically passed away in 1991 after falling from a Manhattan apartment building. It was his affair with Lory that drove Pattie to file for divorce.


Sir Eric Clapton with wife Melia McEnery attend a private view of photographs dedicated to Sir Eric Clapton to celebrate his latest book 'Eric Clapton: The Autobiography', at the Getty Images Gallery on November 1, 2007 in London, England© Getty Images

Melia McEnery

In 1998, at a party in Columbus, Ohio, a then 53-year-old Eric met administrative assistant Melia McEnery, who was just 22. They struck up a romance and privately dated for a year before going public.

They shared their relationship with the world in 1999 and finally tied the knot in 2002 in Surrey, with Eric stating in several interviews since that Melia is the first of his partners he has remained completely faithful to.

Eric and Melia have welcomed three daughters together: Julie, now 23, Ella, now 22, and Sophie, now 20, all of whom live in either the United Kingdom or the United States and are close with their parents and half sister Ruth.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More