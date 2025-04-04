Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's ultra-private wedding at unconventional venue

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for more than two decades, but it seems they're as in love as ever.

The Indiana Jones actor, 82, and the Ally McBeal actress, 60, were spotted in New York City this week embracing in a rare public display of affection while waiting to board the subway.

Calista, who kept her look incognito with a face mask and baseball cap, was photographed reaching up to plant a kiss on her husband's cheek as the Star Wars legend leaned in to dote on his wife.

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart, pictured at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+ Series' 'Shrinking' Season 2, have been married since 2010

Not only were fans likely thrilled to see Harrison out in public appearing in good health since his recent bout of shingles, but also heartened to see the husband and wife appear still so loved up.

Harrison and Calista's love story began back in 2002 after meeting at the Golden Globes. The pair's romance blossomed and, a few years later, they tied the knot in 2010.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's unconventional nuptials

Despite getting together in 2002, it wasn't until Valentine's Day weekend in 2009 that Harrison got down on one knee to propose to Calista.

The stars are notoriously private about their romance, but it was reported by People at the time that Harrison had proposed while they were on vacation with Calista's son, Liam, whom she adopted in 2001 before she began her relationship with Harrison.

© FilmMagic The Indiana Jones actor and Calista pictured in January 2010, six months before they tied the knot at a private ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Harrison and Calista's wedding took place in June 2010 in Santa Fe.

The father-of-five was in New Mexico at the time filming his movie, Cowboy and Aliens, and their wedding took place at the Governor's Mansion, not far from where Harrison was shooting scenes.

According to People, the wedding was officiated by the then-Governor, Bill Richardson, who was a friend of theirs.

© Getty Images The couple met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002 and have been together ever since

ABC also reported at the time that Bill and his wife, Barbara, also served as witnesses; however, as Bill was not ordained, Calista and Harrison's union was legally confirmed by then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels.

Calista's son, Liam, who was nine years old at the time, but the famously private couple kept the finer details of the big day under wraps.

© Getty Images Stars Wars actor Harrison, 82, and Ally McBeal star Calista, 60, share a son, Liam

The Governor's mansion has been the official residence for the Santa Fe governors since 1954. Although perhaps an unlikely choice for an A-list wedding, the building is well-known and prestigious, serving as a museum and tourist attraction.

Harrison's marriage to Calista is his third. The star was previously married to Mary Marquardt, with whom he shares his two eldest sons, and Melissa Mathison, with whom he welcomed a son and daughter. Melissa passed away in 2015.

© Getty Images The award-winning actor is a father to five children

Calista's support for husband Harrison amid bout of illness

Harrison's recent public appearance in the Big Apple came shortly after he was photographed earlier in the day at LAX airport in his private jet.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harrison Ford tearfully thanks his wife, Calista Flockhart, in a rare public display of affection

The actor and licensed pilot was pictured for the first time after his recent bout of shingles, which prompted him to cancel his scheduled appearance at the Academy Awards last month.

Harrison was due to present an award at the Oscars but had no choice but to pull out, instead choosing to stay at home while he rested and recovered from the illness.