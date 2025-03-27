Kurt Russell's famous first wife he split from just as his Goldie Hawn romance began

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's love story is something of a modern Hollywood legend, akin to the Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman decades-long saga.

The couple have famously been together since Valentine's Day 1983 and despite some ups and downs, have remained steadfast in their love and never actually tied the knot.

While their fairytale seems perfect, it actually happened to come on the heels of the end of both their previous marriages, especially close to Kurt's.

Who is Kurt's first wife?

Kurt was first married to fellow actress Season Hubley. Season, now 74, has a brother who is also an actor, Whip Hubley, known for projects like Russkies and Top Gun.

She made her screen debut in an unsold 1972 TV pilot titled Bobby Jo and the Good Time Band as well as an episode of The Patridge Family. She continued to steadily work in TV and on film throughout that decade and the next.

Season made her film debut in 1973's Lolly-Madonna XXX as the title character and some of her most notable film performances include Elvis (1979), Escape from New York (1981), Vice Squad (1982) and Total Exposure (1991).

Her most consistent work came between 1991-94, when she played Angelique Voynitzheva Marick in 150 episodes of the long-running soap All My Children.

Kurt and Season Hubley's relationship

In 1978, Kurt and Season met while filming Elvis, in which he played the title character and she played Priscilla Presley. As the film became a huge success on television and received a theatrical release, their whirlwind romance quickly blossomed.

They tied the knot the following year after a year-long engagement and in February 1980, they welcomed their son, Boston Russell, now 45. They kept their relationship quiet at first, with the couple telling People in 1979 that while they had become fast friends, it hadn't turned into "romance."

"That's like asking if two plumbers fell in love because they were working over the same toilet," Kurt joked, mentioning that they had frequently spent time at each others' homes (Kurt's in Aspen and Season's in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles).

She emphasized: "We have so little in common that we can barely argue. I'm a total liberal, and he's a right-winger. I'm into astrology, and he couldn't care less. I'm an Eastern person, and he's a Westerner."

Divorcing Season and romancing Goldie

Very little is known about the circumstances leading up to Kurt and Season's divorce. They announced their separation in February 1983 and their divorce was finalized that May.

Kurt and Goldie first met in 1967 while making The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. However, in 1983, they reconnected while making Swing Shift.

They quickly embarked on a relationship of their own, which began in February as his marriage to Season was ending. Goldie was also coming off of her own divorce from Bill Hudson.

Season's life now

Season has lived a quiet life ever since she retired from acting in 1999, devoting much of her efforts to animal rescue activism while living in Los Angeles.

She made a few appearances with her son Boston after her divorce. In 1992, she tied the knot with camera and electrical department engineer David Hayball, but they divorced in 1994. Boston remains close with his dad and enjoys a strong relationship with his stepmom Goldie and siblings Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.