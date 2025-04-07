Martin Freeman, 53, pictured on rare public outing with private girlfriend, 31

Martin Freeman and his girlfriend, Rachel Benaissa, stepped out for a glamorous date night on Sunday evening as the duo attended the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The 53-year-old actor, known and loved for his roles in The Office, Sherlock and The Responder, was joined by his 31-year-old girlfriend, and they were dressed to the nines for the formal occasion.

Martin and Rachel, who aren't often photographed in public together, instead opting for a more private, low-key life, were also snapped inside the ceremony watching the awards show, hosted by Beverly Knight and Billy Porter, unfold.

© PA Images via Getty Images Martin Freeman and Rachel Benaissa attending the 2025 Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall, London

Martin was dressed to the nines in a red and black abstract-patterned blazer, paired with a crisp black shirt and blue-toned aviator shades.

Rachel, meanwhile, wore a chic one-shouldered gown with a cut-out detailing on the navel, paired with chunky gold jewellery and simple yet elegant black mule heels.

The pair looked totally loved up during their evening out.

Who is Martin Freeman's girlfriend?

Martin's girlfriend, Rachel Benaissa, is a French actress who has appeared in well-known shows in recent times.

The star appeared in the BBC drama Normal People and Aisling Bea's Channel 4 comedy This Way Up. In 2023, she also featured in the Netflix Christmas movie Irish Wish, starring Lindsay Lohan as its lead.

© Getty Images The Sherlock actor and his partner Rachel are rarely pictured together in public. The couple attended the Olivier Awards in London and looked loved-up on the red carpet.

It's thought that the couple have been dating for around four years after crossing paths in 2020. While they have been happily pictured together on red carpet events, they mostly keep their personal lives to themselves.

It seems Rachel has built up a jovial bond with Martin's children as she joined them at the premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. In the popular Marvel movie, Martin plays the role of Everett K. Ross.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im The Lord of the Rings actor and the Normal People actress have been dating for around four years

Martin Freeman's love life before Rachel

Before Martin and Rachel became an item, Martin was married to his Sherlock co-star Amanda Abbington.

The pair were married for 16 years and welcomed two children, Joe and Grace, both teenagers. The former couple split in 2016, and Amanda has since found love again with Jonathan Goodwin, to whom she got engaged in 2021.

© Dave Benett, Getty The Office star pictured in 2024 with Rachel Benaissa, a French author and actor

Martin and Rachel's date night at the Olivier Awards

The couple were rubbing shoulders with other major stars at the awards show. The big winners of the night included Lesley Manville, John Lithgow, Layton Williams, Imelda Staunton and John Dagleish.

Meanwhile, the theatre shows that picked up major awards were Titanique for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, Giant for Best New Play, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which won the Mastercard Best New Musical.