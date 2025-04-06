Meet Harrison Ford's Oscar-nominated wife he split from just before meeting Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are coming up on a milestone 15 years of marriage, having tied the knot on June 15, 2010 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Harrison, 82, and Calista, 60, have been together since 2002, when they first met at the Golden Globe Awards that January and began dating soon after. The actor also adopted her son Liam after they tied the knot.

However, just before meeting and sparking a romance, the Indiana Jones actor was coming off of a divorce from his second wife, who was a lot more prolific and accomplished than fans of the actor may remember. But first, walk down memory lane through his love story with Calista in the video below...

WATCH: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Love Story

© Getty Images Who was Harrison's second wife? Harrison's second marriage was to Melissa Mathison. Melissa was a renowned Hollywood screenwriter, known especially for her frequent collaborations with Steven Spielberg. Melissa was a native of Los Angeles and grew up as friends with the family of Francis Ford Coppola, even babysitting for his kids. It was through that association she got her first break in Hollywood. Coppola offered her the position of his assistant on The Godfather Part II (1974), and he encouraged her to adapt the 1941 children's novel The Black Stallion into a film, which was released in 1979 and earned critical acclaim and two Oscar nominations. She was then noticed by Spielberg, and she wrote the screenplay for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The film is considered one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, plus a Saturn Award win. Her other notable writing credits include 1995's The Indian in the Cupboard, 1997's Kundun, acting as a consultant on 2008's Ponyo, and her final project, 2016's The BFG.

© Getty Images Harrison and Melissa Mathison's relationship Harrison and Melissa first met in 1976 on the set of Apocalypse Now, when he was still married to Mary Marquardt. He and Mary got divorced in 1979, but it took a while for him to begin dating Melissa. They began a relationship in 1982 and finally tied the knot a year later, connected through their mutual prominent filmmaker friends Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Spielberg.

© Getty Images Becoming parents Harrison was already a dad-of-two through his marriage to Mary. In 1987, Harrison welcomed his third child and his first with Melissa, a son named Malcolm. While he made small acting appearances, his primary passion is music, working with a band named The Dough Rollers. Their daughter Georgia was born in 1990. She also became an actress like her father and lives a more private life as well, most recently joining her dad at the Golden Globe Awards.

© Getty Images Harrison and Melissa's divorce By the end of 2000, Harrison and Melissa announced that after nearly two decades of marriage, they were separating. In 2002, he met Calista, but while the divorce was amicable, it was lengthy. Their divorce proceedings drew out considerably due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement and their many shared assets, not being finalized until 2004. Melissa reportedly received an estimated $85 million in the settlement (some report it as high as $118 million), one of the largest in Hollywood history.