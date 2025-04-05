Barack Obama admits he's 'trying to dig myself out of hole' in brutally honest confession about marriage

Barack Obama didn't hold back when he discussed his marriage to wife Michelle Obama earlier this week.

The former president, 63, addressed students at Hamilton College on Thursday and shared a brutally honest insight into their relationship.

During a discussion with Hamilton College's President Steven Tepper, where he admitted he has been working on the second half of his memoir, Barack confessed he owed his wife "fun things" after two terms in the Oval Office.

"I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things," he said.

Michelle has admitted in the past that their time in The White House put a strain on their marriage, revealing she "couldn't stand" her husband for a decade.

"People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she told Revolt TV. "

And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," she added.

Dating history

Barack and Michelle met in June 1989, when the former joined the law firm Sidley Austin.

Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months and declined his initial offers to date. But she soon agreed, and their first date was a trip to the ice cream parlor Baskin-Robbins.

"I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold," Barack told O Magazine.

The building now has a plaque outside commemorating the moment "President Barack Obama first kissed Michelle Obama".

They married in 1992 and have since welcomed two daughters; on July 4, 1998, Michelle gave birth to Malia Ann Obama and welcomed Natasha Obama, who goes by Sasha, on June 10, 2001.

In February, the couple put on a united front after reuniting for Valentine's Day after spending some time apart.



The former president and first lady posed for a beautiful photo that saw them bathed in sunlight as they looked happy and relaxed in each other's company.

The stunning image was shared on Barack's Instagram, alongside a heartfelt message for his wife of 32 years in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" he sweetly penned.

Michelle shared the same photo on her Instagram account and captioned it: "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

The couple aren't afraid of public declarations of love, and, in January, Barack paid a loving tribute to his wife on her 61st birthday.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," the father of two shared on Instagram alongside an image of the two of them holding hands across a dinner table.

"I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded. Michelle commented on the post with a simple, "Love you, honey!"