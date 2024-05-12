Martin Freeman's private love life with famous girlfriend Rachel Benaissa

Series two of The Responder has landed welcoming Martin Freeman back in the role of Chris Carson.

Martin is a familiar face in the world of TV and film thanks to his multiple credits in big titles such as the Lord of the Rings, The Office and Sherlock, but away from his impressive career, fans are also intrigued about his personal life including his romantic relationships.

The actor, who is also set to make an appearance at this weekend's star-studded BAFTA TV Awards, is currently dating the actor and writer Rachel Benaissa.



Who is Martin's girlfriend, Rachel Benaissa?

Martin, 52, is dating 30-year-old Rachel Benaissa, a writer and actor from France who now resides in the UK. If Rachel looks familiar to TV fans, that'll be because Rachel has racked up some impressive TV credits to her name.

In 2020, she appeared in the hugely popular TV drama, Normal People, which launched the careers of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones.

She's also starred in This Way Up alongside Aisling Bea, and the new Netflix movie Irish Wish, which stars Lindsay Lohan.

Rachel and Martin prefer to keep their relationship generally away from the spotlight, so it's not known when they first started dating but they were first spotted out together in 2020.

Since then, they've made various appearances together at red carpets and events in the industry.

They also have shared a number of personal photos like loved-up selfies on Rachel's Instagram page.

Most recently, Rachel posted a series of snaps from the couple's time in Liverpool where she said they were celebrating the return of Martin's hit BBC show The Responder which is filmed in and around the city of Liverpool.

Martin Freeman's love life history

Prior to his relationship with Rachel, Martin's most high-profile relationship was with his Sherlock co-star Amanda Abbington. They were together for 16 years after meeting on the set of Men Only in 2000 before going on to work together on the BBC drama.

The pair share teenage children Joe and Grace and although Martin mostly keeps quiet about family life, he did tell Radio Times about how co-parenting can be "hard." He said: "Me and their mum don’t live together so there are times where they're inevitably going to not be with you, or when they say, 'Maybe not this weekend.'

"It's hard not to feel hurt when they start doing things that don't involve you, even though you understand it and welcome it because it's totally natural."