Martin Freeman, 51, and girlfriend Rachel Mariam, 29, look so in love on red carpet at the BAFTAs

The Responder actor looked suave and smitten at the 2023 TV BAFTAs on Sunday

Martin Freeman, 51, and Rachel Mariam, 29, were amongst the stars to grace the red carpet at the 2023 TV BAFTAs on Sunday night.

Looking suave in an emerald green tartan blazer, a crisp white shirt, a bow tie and sleek aviator sunglasses, The Responder actor looked like he stepped out of a Bond movie as he arrived outside London's Royal Festival Hall with his girlfriend.

Channelling old-school Hollywood glamour, Rachel, who starred in BBC's Normal People, looked effortlessly glamorous in a draped gold dress from Bronx & Banco. Her metallic ensemble featured an elegant backless design, a dramatic thigh-split and floor length skirt which skimmed her scene-stealing platform heels.

Rachel's brunette hair was styled in voluminous waves, while her eclectic collection of colourful patchwork tattoos added to her glittering red carpet presence.

The couple, who were first linked together in 2020 following Martin's split from wife and co-star Amanda Abbington in 2018, looked so in love as they posed for photographs at the TV BAFTAs.

Who is Martin Freeman's girlfriend Rachel Mariam?

French actress Rachel Mariam, also known as Rachel Benaissa, is best known for her role in BBC drama Normal People, where she starred alongside Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The London-based star is also a talented writer and is set to star as Allegra in the upcoming Netflix rom-com 'Irish Wish' starring Lindsay Lohan.

Has Martin Freeman been married?

The Sherlock star was previously in a long-term relationship with his on-screen wife Amanda Abbington, whom he met on the set of the film Men Only in 2000.

Martin and Amanda share several on-screen credentials, including Sherlock, Swinging with the Finkels, The Debt, The Robinsons, and The All Together.

While the couple never tied the knot in real life, they were together for 16 years, separating in 2016. They share two children together, son Joe and daughter, Grace.

Speaking to The Times, Amanda revealed that she and Martin still have a great relationship and continue to co-parent their children. "We still get on really well, we still really both admire each other as actors... he's a great guy, but we just couldn't live with each other any more," she said.

