The Olivier Awards 2025: Full list of winners revealed
Stars flocked to the Royal Albert Hall for the prestigious awards ceremony 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
1 hour ago
On Sunday evening, Billy Porter and Beverley Knight teamed up to host the Olivier Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. A star-studded affair, the long-running ceremony brought together some of the biggest names in British theatre.

After walking the carpet, Cate Blanchett, Adrien Brody, Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Naomi Campell, Lesley Manville and more headed in for the prestigious ceremony before learning which West End productions and stars of the stage had bagged a coveted statuette. 

Keep reading for the full list of winners…

Olivier Awards 2025 winners list

 

Best Actress 

Heather Agyepong for Shifters at Duke of York's Theatre  

Lesley Manville for Oedipus at Wyndham's Theatre  - WINNER

Rosie Sheehy for Machinal at The Old Vic  

Meera Syal for A Tupperware Of Ashes at National Theatre – Dorfman  

Indira Varma for Oedipus at The Old Vic 

 

Best Actor 

Adrien Brody for The Fear Of 13 at Donmar Warehouse  

Billy Crudup for Harry Clarke at Ambassadors Theatre  

Paapa Essiedu for Death Of England: Delroy at @sohoplace  

John Lithgow for Giant at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre  - WINNER

Mark Strong for Oedipus at Wyndham's Theatre 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role 

Sharon D. Clarke for The Importance Of Being Earnest at National Theatre – Lyttelton  

Romola Garai for Giant at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre  

Romola Garai for The Years at Almeida Theatre & Harold Pinter Theatre - WINNER 

Gina McKee for The Years at Almeida Theatre & Harold Pinter Theatre 

Best Actor in a Supporting Role 

Jorge Bosch for Kyoto at @sohoplace  

Tom Edden for Waiting For Godot at Theatre Royal Haymarket  

Elliot Levey for Giant at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre  - WINNER

Ben Whishaw for Bluets at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre 

Cunard Best Revival 

The Importance Of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde at National Theatre – Lyttelton  

Machinal by Sophie Treadwell at The Old Vic  

Oedipus by Robert Icke at Wyndham's Theatre  - WINNER

Waiting For Godot by Samuel Beckett at Theatre Royal Haymarket 

Best Actress in a Musical 

Chumisa Dornford-May for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse  

Lauren Drew for Titanique at Criterion Theatre  

Clare Foster for The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button at Ambassadors Theatre  

Lara Pulver for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre  

Imelda Staunton for Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium - WINNER

Best Actor in a Musical 

John Dagleish for The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button at Ambassadors Theatre - WINNER

Adam Dannheisser for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre  

Myles Frost for MJ The Musical at Prince Edward Theatre  

Simon Lipkin for Oliver! at Gielgud Theatre  

Jamie Muscato for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse 

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical 

Andy Nyman for Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium  

Raphael Papo for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre  

Layton Williams for Titanique at Criterion Theatre - WINNER

Tom Xander for Mean Girls at Savoy Theatre 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical 

Liv Andrusier for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre  

Amy Di Bartolomeo for The Devil Wears Prada at Dominion Theatre  

Beverley Klein for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre  

Maimuna Memon for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse - WINNER

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production 

Duke Bluebeard's Castle by English National Opera at London Coliseum   

Festen by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House - WINNER

L'Olimpiade by Irish National Opera, The Royal Opera & Nouvel Opéra Fribourg

The Tales Of Hoffmann by The Royal Opera at Royal Opera House 

Outstanding Achievement in Opera 

Aigul Akhmetshina for her performance in Carmen at Royal Opera House   

Allan Clayton for his performance in Festen at Royal Opera House - WINNER

Jung Young-doo for his direction of Lear at Barbican Theatre 

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director 

Eline Arbo for The Years at Almeida Theatre & Harold Pinter Theatre - WINNER

Jordan Fein for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre  

Nicholas Hytner for Giant at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre  

Robert Icke for Oedipus at Wyndham's Theatre 

The Londoner Award for Best New Play 

The Fear Of 13 by Lindsey Ferrentino at Donmar Warehouse  

Giant by Mark Rosenblatt at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at Royal Court Theatre - WINNER

Kyoto by Joe Murphy & Joe Robertson at @sohoplace  

Shifters by Benedict Lombe at Duke of York's Theatre  

The Years adapted by Eline Arbo, in an English version by Stephanie Bain at Almeida Theatre & Harold Pinter Theatre 

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play 

Ballet Shoes adapted by Kendall Feaver at National Theatre – Olivier  

Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright by Steve Pemberton & Reece Shearsmith at Wyndham's Theatre  

Spirited Away adapted by John Caird & co-adapted by Maoko Imai at London Coliseum  

Titanique by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle & Constantine Rousouli at Criterion Theatre - WINNER

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design 

Jon Bausor for Set Design, Toby Olié & Daisy Beattie for Puppetry Design and Satoshi Kuriyama for Projection Design for Spirited Away at London Coliseum  

Frankie Bradshaw for Set Design for Ballet Shoes at National Theatre – Olivier  

Es Devlin for Set Design for Coriolanus at National Theatre – Olivier  

Tom Scutt for Set Design for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - WINNER

Best Costume Design 

Hugh Durrant for Robin Hood at The London Palladium  

Sachiko Nakahara for Spirited Away at London Coliseum  

Tom Scutt for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre  

Gabriella Slade for Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre - WINNER

Mastercard Best New Musical 

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, music & lyrics by Darren Clark, book & lyrics by Jethro Compton at Ambassadors Theatre - WINNER

MJ The Musical, book by Lynn Nottage, at Prince Edward Theatre  

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812, music, lyrics & book by Dave Malloy at Donmar Warehouse  

Why Am I So Single?, music, lyrics & book by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss at Garrick Theatre

 

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design 

Paule Constable & Ben Jacobs for Oliver! at Gielgud Theatre - WINNER

Howard Hudson for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse  

Howard Hudson for Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre  

Aideen Malone for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 

 

Best Family Show 

Brainiac Live at Marylebone Theatre - WINNER

Maddie Moate's Very Curious Christmas at Apollo Theatre   

The Nutcracker at Polka Theatre  

Rough Magic at Shakespeare's Globe – Sam Wanamaker Playhouse 

 

Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre 

Animal Farm at Theatre Royal Stratford East by George Orwell, adapted by Tatty Hennessy 

Boys On The Verge Of Tears by Sam Grabiner at Soho Theatre  - WINNER

English by Sanaz Toossi at Kiln Theatre  

Now, I See by Lanre Malaolu at Theatre Royal Stratford East  

What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank by Nathan Englander at Marylebone Theatre 

 

Best New Dance Production 

Assembly Hall by Kidd Pivot, Crystal Pite & Jonathon Young at Sadler's Wells - WINNER

Frontiers: Choreographers Of Canada – Pite/Kudelka/Portner by The National Ballet Of Canada at Sadler's Wells   

Theatre Of Dreams by Hofesh Shechter Company at Sadler's Wells  

An Untitled Love by A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham at Sadler's Wells 

 

Outstanding Achievement in Dance  

Sarah Chun for her performance in Three Short Ballets at Royal Opera House – Linbury Theatre   

Tom Visser & Jay Gower Taylor for lighting concept and design of Angels' Atlas as part of Frontiers: Choreographers Of Canada – Pite/Kudelka/Portner at Sadler's Wells  

Eva Yerbabuena for her performance in Yerbagüena at Sadler's Wells - WINNER 

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer 

Matthew Bourne for Oliver! at Gielgud Theatre   

Julia Cheng for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre  

Hofesh Shechter for Oedipus at The Old Vic  

Christopher Wheeldon for MJ The Musical at Prince Edward Theatre - WINNER

 

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design 

Nick Lidster for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - WINNER

Christopher Shutt for Oedipus at The Old Vic  

Thijs van Vuure for The Years at Almeida Theatre & Harold Pinter Theatre  

Koichi Yamamoto for Spirited Away at London Coliseum 

 

Outstanding Musical Contribution 

Mark Aspinall for Musical Supervision & Additional Orchestrations for Fiddler On The Roof at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Darren Clark for Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements and Mark Aspinall for Musical Direction, Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements for The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button at Ambassadors Theatre - WINNER

Dave Malloy for Orchestrations and Nicholas Skilbeck for Musical Supervision for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 at Donmar Warehouse  

Asaf Zohar for Compositions and Gavin Sutherland for Dance Arrangements & Orchestration for Ballet Shoes at National Theatre – Olivier 

 

Piper-Heidsieck Award for Best Musical Revival 

Fiddler On The Roof, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book by Joseph Stein at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - WINNER 

Hello, Dolly!, music & lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Michael Stewart at The London Palladium  

Oliver!, book, music & lyrics by Lionel Bart, new material & revisions by Cameron Mackintosh at Gielgud Theatre  

Starlight Express, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Richard Stilgoe at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 

