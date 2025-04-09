Queen Camilla surprises in 20-year-old wedding dress - with discreet change

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary on 9 April, and to mark the special event, the Queen has reworn her wedding outfit.
Her Majesty stepped out in the Anna Valentine design, which has been repurposed 20 years later by the same designer. It now also has additional embroidery details by the King’s Foundation artisan Beth Somerville.
The beautiful dress was her outfit of choice to attend the Italian Parliament alongside her husband.
She teamed the white dress with a three-row pearl necklace, gold bracelets and her iconic engagement ring.
The royal originally wore this special outfit for her Guildhall civil ceremony, and then she changed into a blue ensemble for the reception celebrations.
Camilla's bridal designer
Speaking about her "soft and understated" ensemble, designer Anna Valentine told The Telegraph: "The wedding outfits were particularly challenging because of the media attention.
"It stands out for me because it was a job where I thought, 'What are we going to do that says the right thing?' We approached it simply by having lots of conversations about what would look right, and feel soft and understated. It wasn’t trying to be too out there."
Queen Elizabeth II didn't attend the civil ceremony, but she was present for the after-ceremony celebrations and was present for the official photographs.
Anniversary well wishes
The royal couple marked their landmark anniversary by releasing three new intimate portraits, and they also released a wonderful video on social media which was a slideshow of pictures from over the years. Royal fans adored a look at their love story through pictures and took to the comments section to share their praise.
"Happy anniversary Your Majesties! What joy to see you both so happy and in love. God bless you both with many more joyous years!" was one of the comments.
Harry recalls the big day
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he recounted the 2005 wedding day, including setting the record straight about the press reports that he and William snuck out of the church. It turns out, the reports were unfounded.
He wrote: "There are published reports that Willy and I snuck out of the church and hung 'just married' signs on their car. I don't think so. I might've hung a sign 'Be happy' if I'd thought of it at the time."
He continued: "I do remember watching them drive off and thinking: They're happy. They're really happy. Damn, I'd like all of us to be happy."