Queen Camilla surprises in 20-year-old wedding dress - with discreet change

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary on 9 April, and to mark the special event, the Queen has reworn her wedding outfit.

Her Majesty stepped out in the Anna Valentine design, which has been repurposed 20 years later by the same designer. It now also has additional embroidery details by the King’s Foundation artisan Beth Somerville.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla greets members of the public after departing the Italian Parliament wearing her wedding dress

The beautiful dress was her outfit of choice to attend the Italian Parliament alongside her husband.

She teamed the white dress with a three-row pearl necklace, gold bracelets and her iconic engagement ring.

© Getty Images The royal couple have been married for 20 years

The royal originally wore this special outfit for her Guildhall civil ceremony, and then she changed into a blue ensemble for the reception celebrations.

Camilla's bridal designer

© Getty Images Camilla in her stunning wedding dress in 2005

Speaking about her "soft and understated" ensemble, designer Anna Valentine told The Telegraph: "The wedding outfits were particularly challenging because of the media attention.

"It stands out for me because it was a job where I thought, 'What are we going to do that says the right thing?' We approached it simply by having lots of conversations about what would look right, and feel soft and understated. It wasn’t trying to be too out there."

© ODD ANDERSEN The bride then switched into a blue outfit

Queen Elizabeth II didn't attend the civil ceremony, but she was present for the after-ceremony celebrations and was present for the official photographs.

Anniversary well wishes

WATCH: The special way the King marked his anniversary

The royal couple marked their landmark anniversary by releasing three new intimate portraits, and they also released a wonderful video on social media which was a slideshow of pictures from over the years. Royal fans adored a look at their love story through pictures and took to the comments section to share their praise.

"Happy anniversary Your Majesties! What joy to see you both so happy and in love. God bless you both with many more joyous years!" was one of the comments.

Harry recalls the big day

Prince Harry pictured alongside his brother and step brother and sister on King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding day

In Harry's memoir, Spare, he recounted the 2005 wedding day, including setting the record straight about the press reports that he and William snuck out of the church. It turns out, the reports were unfounded.

He wrote: "There are published reports that Willy and I snuck out of the church and hung 'just married' signs on their car. I don't think so. I might've hung a sign 'Be happy' if I'd thought of it at the time."

He continued: "I do remember watching them drive off and thinking: They're happy. They're really happy. Damn, I'd like all of us to be happy."