The Duke of Westminster's bride Olivia Henson's wedding dress hint

It's the hottest week of the year so far, and the ideal time to have a wedding. We are so looking forward to the nuptials of the Duke of Westminster, who will marry his fiancée Olivia Henson on Friday.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the Duke of Westminster

Everyone is talking about this wedding, which has been tipped as the society wedding of the year and it's easy to see why. Not only are there around 400 guests going, but The Prince of Wales is reportedly going to be one of the ushers. The pair are great friends and Hugh is godfather to William's son, Prince George.

Olivia's dress predictions

What will the stunning Olivia wear? That is the question on everyone's lips right now.

Hugh Grosvenor will marry Olivia Henson on 7 June

First of all, Olivia doesn't have any online footprint at all; she hasn't got any known social media accounts and photographs of her are pretty limited.

© Grosvenor 2024 The Duke supports several charities in Chester

From what we have seen though, you can see that the 30-year-old, who attended the Princess of Wales' school, Marlborough College, has a very relaxed, fuss-free and simple look. She doesn't appear to enjoy loud fabrics or prints or anything too showy.

© Grosvenor 2024 Olivia can be seen to have a simple, fuss-free look

Also, it's worth remembering that she works as a Key Account Manager at Belazu, which sells "chef grade" sustainably sourced Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredients.

This is a major hint for her upcoming bridal attire; we think she will opt for a classically cut and effortlessly chic dress, and her natural beauty will shine through. Due to her job credentials, it's fair to say she also is big on sustainability, so will most likely choose a label that advocates this, too.

Sustainable wedding dress designers

There are some incredible sustainable wedding dress designers out there and many of the brands have been worn by the royal family.

© Getty Princess Eugenie wearing sustainable brand Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst is renowned for her eco take on fashion, and she uses recycled materials for her minimalist designs, so she could be a serious contender. What's more, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have stepped out in this style many times for formal occasions.

Meghan Markle wore a Stella McCartney gown during her wedding day in 2018

Stella McCartney was famously worn by Meghan Markle during her reception when she married Prince Harry, and sustainability is at the forefront of the label's ethos.

We can't wait to see if we are right!